No, this is not a follow up to the Depot Street article, although you will likely see one. As we are now into November heading toward the “Holidays,” I had to reflect a bit on just what has happened since the last big holiday, July 4th. I remember looking at my calendar in late June seeing that the months of July, August, September, and October were full. I distinctly recall my pondering just how I was going to make all the ends meet. A lot of time is dedicated to writing this weekly column. Then there is the job thing that takes up most of the week. I still publish a magazine for a national historic group, and that takes a lot of time, too. Never mind keeping up the lawn, house, flower gardens, washing clothes, cooking, and all my other habits and hobbies.
I realized on Monday a couple weeks back that it was now November and thought to myself, “Where did it all go?” It seems like it was just July. Maybe I have reached the time the older folks talked about when I was young, you know when I “reach their age and how time flies.”
After the wonderful July 4th activities that I wrote about — on that next weekend, George Blanks, Caroline and I went to Grandfather Mountain, North Carolina, for their annual Highland Games, the largest Celtic gathering in the U.S. This is the big daddy of them all, and to be honest, I was disappointed. Caroline and I both agreed the Celtic gathering in Maryville of which I also wrote was better, at least in our minds. We did what we do best — shop! I bought a couple new vests and three shirts. George even bought a shirt. I love those Irish shirts, it just takes half an hour to button them but they look awesome.
I am just going to say that if you want to rumble with the Scots, this is your place. On Friday evening they have a giant marshmallow fight. Why adults want to have such a thing is beyond me except that it does follow the “whiskey tasting” at Preachers Rock. What a waste of good marshmallows.
In fairness, they have a lot going and it is all going on at the same time. You have pipers competing nearby, three stages of dancers competing and athletes competing and all are competing for the PA system as well. It was a bit confusing and overwhelming for me.
There was a gentleman there that I might describe as a “giant.” Come to find out it was Tommy Burleson, 7’4” All-American, Olympian, and NBA basketball star. He was serving as the “Ambassador of the Games.” If you have never seen a 7’4” man in a kilt, that is an experience. He had 5 feet of leg exposed. An interesting story I heard; Beverly Selmeski from Greeneville was there marching in the parade of tartans with the Hume Clan when it started to rain. She ran to the nearest pop-up tent and, looking up, she realized she was under Tom Burleson’s kilt. I haven’t asked her about that but did hear it under good authority.
The third weekend in July, Caroline and I were at another Celtic Gathering. Not a lot to report on, just some tattooed folks in kilts. The fourth weekend was the Independence Muster at Sycamore shoals that I did write about. The next weekend I was in Franklin with the SAR board of governors and wrote about the trip exploring after that meeting.
August brought Crockett Days and then the Morgan’s Men Association reunion, both of which I reported. The last weekend brought the reenactment of the marriage of Dr. Alexander Williams and Catharine Dickson. This reenactment was planned by Wilhelmina Williams, and a host of talented folks across East Tennessee that worked tirelessly to make this event special. Over 200 attended the event, and it was one for the ages, much like the wedding of 1823.
I had quit shaving and had a full beard for this one. The next weekend was the death of Morgan again at the mansion and again well covered by me and The Sun.
The next weekend, I was clean shaven and helping host The Gathering at Sycamore Shoals. This a national SAR event, and I serve as chairperson. Dave Carr was surprised that I had him down to MC the event but I told him that I was one of the two photographers for the day. I have been the photographer since the first one, so why break tradition. I have been the keynote speaker three times, and that is special too.
I want all my programs to be one to remember and this year I had a treat planned in the key-note speaker. His ancestor had been one of the signers of the Watauga Compact, the first declaration of Independence in the new world. The Watauga Compact will be 250 years old next year, and we plan to celebrate it.
To begin the program, I had a moment of silence built in for the 9-11 remembrance, Dave Carr asked Grace Whitten to play Amazing Grace on her fife as everyone stood, heads bowed. This was a most fitting and heartfelt tribute to begin the morning. We were in the historic fort with rays of sunlight cutting through the fog, it was just an amazing feeling to be standing there listening and reflecting.
Our keynote speaker’s ancestor served in the Revolutionary War and now this descendent, he himself a veteran and a man whose service to the community, is well known. It was our own Greene County Mayor, Kevin Morrison.
Mayor Morrison, in the first of his speeches on that September 11th day, delivered a thought-provoking inspirational speech which included a view of his family lineage starting with the settlement at Sycamore Shoals then working down through the generations of their dedication to schools, church, and community, of farmers, teachers and public service. Mayor Morrison’s speech was so profound as to have folks asking if he was running for governor and if not, why not.
Following The Gathering, the DAR dedicated a marker, a stone with a bronze plaque, at the Watauga River where the Overmountain Men crossed in 1780. This was another special event that capped off a most profound morning. DAR ladies from across the state and region gathered for this important dedication honoring our Revolutionary ancestors. Among them was the state regent Cecile Wimberly.
The next weekend was a trade fair at Mount Vernon and as I wrote about it being a relaxing enjoyable time, it now is easy to see why, given the busyness of preparing the two weekends before. The last Saturday would bring up the Overmountain Victory Trail Association’s reenactment of the Overmountain Men’s river crossing at Sycamore Shoals in 1780.
I have written extensively in the past about the OVTA and the annual march to Kings Mountain with the river crossing always on Sept. 25, the actual day they crossed in 1780. The fort’s Washington County, North Carolina Militia was also mustered at the fort that weekend in honor and support of the Overmountain Men.
The first weekend brought in the Doty Day celebration and the Watauga SAR placed a “Patriot” marker on the grave of Azariah Doty. We had a great turnout and the Doty family was most appreciative. It was a great day for us to be able to honor Azariah Doty. Color guardsmen come from as far as Cleveland to take part. It did rain a bit but it did not dampen the spirit of the day.
Oct. 7 was the 241st anniversary of the Battle of Kings Mountain, and I had planned to be on the mountain that Thursday. The park service decided to limit the number of people going up there due to the uptick in COVID numbers across the country. The OVTA were going to be allowed access again, but I decided to stay home and go to work. This was the first time I had missed being on the mountain in years.
That next morning is when Mona, Kevin and I headed to Gettysburg in the wee hours of the new day. It would have been a rough trip to South Carolina, spend the day, get home about 8 and then up and driving again at 3 a.m. But I have done it before. What I did not mention writing about Gettysburg was that we also went to Antietam and South Mountain. While at South Mountain we visited the Washington Monument, the first one, not the one in DC.
On Friday of the third weekend, I was again up at 3 a.m. driving to Indiana. My longtime friend Barbara Stone had called me sometime back and told me she and husband Ernie were moving to a retirement community and she wanted to give me her “library and a few other things.” Barbara was a past commander-in-chief of the Society of the Descendants of Washington’s Army at Valley Forge and national president of The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War.
Her daughter Jan, another of my longtime buddies, who also served in the same two national positions as her mother, told me that it would be just like a dream Christmas for me. I had told Barbara it would have to be sometime in November as my calendar was full. I had a meeting in Franklin that same weekend and the reenactment of the Battle of Stones River was in Lebanon. I had planned to be in middle Tennessee and do both. My plan now was to drive to Indiana and, returning, go from Louisville to Nashville, catch my Franklin meeting, go to the reenactment and come home, all with little sleep.
I made really good time on the Indiana run and found myself sitting in a Cracker Barrel just 100 miles short of Columbus, Indiana, at 7 a.m. I arrived in Columbus at 9 and not the 10:30 or 11 as I had told them. I drove to Jan’s accounting office where she alerted Barbara that I was in town.
I had not been to Columbus, so the ladies gave me a first-rate tour. It is the home of the Cummins engine company and as with most towns has its own unique story. I told them I wanted to visit the cemetery where Beverly Massey is buried. Beverly is Barbara’s twin sister and a good friend as well. She came to Greeneville several times as she had a condo in Gatlinburg. I always promised her that I would come visit, and finally I did. As I stood at her grave, I told her I finally made it to Columbus.
I asked about going to Vernon, a nearby town where John Hunt Morgan raided on The Great Raid. We visited a cemetery there along with the historical society. We went to Hartsville where Barton Mitchell has a historical marker and is buried nearby. Mitchell was the Indiana soldier who happened to find General Lee’s “lost orders” wrapped around three cigars. I had just been to Monocacy where they were discovered the weekend before. Mitchell’s grave was out in the sticks and would have been almost impossible to find without Barbara along. After this and a nice lunch, we headed to Barbara’s and I loaded up my SUV. I do mean loaded.
As I headed back toward home, I decided to skip the Franklin meeting, I never went to the reenactment. I figured if I bought something there would be nowhere to put it.
I never made the Great Delta Bear Affair that final weekend of October either. Instead, I was sorting through books and boxes of treasure. I did have to make a quick trip to Roberts Furniture for a couple more bookcases. I will be sorting and rearranging books for a while.
As November came in, my calendar filled too. A Walk in Their Boots at Tipton-Haynes, Tri-Cities Civil War Roundtable and I have a couple Civil War tours and the fall muster at Sycamore Shoals.
Watching TV and seeing all the advertising, trees up, with Santa’s in lawns, it is as if we have again skipped November. A Facebook Civil War site post this week said, “Hostilities will cease when Christmas stops holding November hostage.” Really? Christmas is about to overrun and capture July 4th.
This is the time for thanksgiving and remembrance. It is a season of goodwill. We have just honored our veterans and we should honor them daily. As part of being thankful and remembering those who have given so much to our country, our own national cemetery places wreaths on the graves of soldiers for the holidays as part of Wreaths Across America. It is a beautiful, remarkable sight, all the wreaths placed against the pristine gleaming white stones in the cemetery.
George Collins of the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association wrote in this paper earlier this week that they still need sponsors for 400 wreaths. Each wreath is $8.50 and that is a small price to pay to honor a veteran. You can make the donation in honor or memory of anyone you like. This is about honor and respect; it is about being thankful.
It is a small amount to give, and you can just purchase one, or as many as you like. Please, let’s not leave anyone without a wreath this year. You can mail your donation to AJHA, PO Box 5971, Greeneville, TN 37743. Why not include an extra $20 to become a member of this group dedicated to supporting our national park year-round? This too is our history, and thank you for your support.