In June 2019, I made my 37th visit to Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. I could never have realized 20 years ago when I went there for the first time just what a part of me it would become. Surrounded by Valley Forge National Historic Park is the George Washington Memorial Chapel. It is a beautiful building constructed in an impressive Gothic Revival style with a bell tower. The bell tower houses the Justice Bell, a replica of the Liberty Bell, which was used in the campaign to gain women's voting rights.
I know the gift shop manager Graham Dillinger personally, and he tells people that I am such a good customer he has my picture hanging on the wall. Not really, but maybe they should. But this is a bit of a follow up on women’s suffrage and not a park shopping article, so I had better get on track.
Surrounded by Valley Forge National Historic Park is the George Washington Memorial Chapel. It is a beautiful building constructed in an impressive Gothic Revival style with a bell tower. The bell tower houses the Justice Bell, a replica of the Liberty Bell, which was used in the campaign to gain women’s voting rights. You know, suffrage. It also houses the Veteran’s Wall of Honor that honors all veterans of the United States Armed Services.
The chapel was completed in 1917 as a tribute to General George Washington and the patriot soldiers of Valley Forge. The inspiration for the chapel resulted from a sermon preached by the chapel’s founder and first rector, the Rev. Dr. W. Herbert Burk, of Norristown, Pennsylvania, in 1903. Burk took a group of Boy Scouts to visit Valley Forge and was disappointed that there was not much there to see that commemorated the historic event. He began to collect funds to acquire land so a roadside chapel in honor of Washington could be built. At that time, the park was a mere five acres, whereas today it is nearly 5,000.
While the chapel itself is an imposing structure, one cannot help being drawn to the bell tower. It was built by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and completed in 1953. Upon entering the tower sitting squarely in the center is the “Justice Bell.” It was also called the “Women’s Liberty Bell” and the “Suffrage Bell.”
The Justice Bell was forged in 1915 at the Meneeley Bell Foundry in Troy, New York. (The Liberty Bell was cast in London.) It reads: ESTABLISH JUSTICE; PROCLAIM LIBERTY THROUGHOUT ALL THE LAND UNTO ALL THE INHABITANTS THEREOF; MENEELEY BELL CO; TROY, NY; MCMXV.
A placard reads, “The Woman’s Liberty Bell – ‘Liberty throughout the land to all the inhabitants thereof’ was the message of The Liberty Bell of 1776. It proclaimed the birth of a new nation ‘DEDICATED TO THE PROPOSITION THE GOVERNMENTS DERIVE THEIR POWER FROM THE CONSENT OF THE GOVERNED” AND THAT “TAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION IS TYRANNY.’ Today, fifty million of these inhabitants are women ... The new bell is the Women’s Liberty Bell, which is to ring for the first time on the day that the Women of Pennsylvania are granted the right to vote … The Liberty bell in 1776 rang to ‘Proclaim Liberty’ to create our nation. ‘The Woman’s Liberty Bell’ will ring to establish justice to complete our nation. Help break the chains that hold the bronze clapper silent – Vote ‘Yes’ on the Suffrage Amendment on Election Day Pennsylvania.”
The account goes on:
“The Justice Bell was met by large crowds, marching bands, and parades everywhere it went. The reception was particularly notable in large cities such as New York City and Philadelphia. On Oct. 22, 1915, the bell was welcomed to Philadelphia, joining in a parade of 8,000 people, witnessed by a crowd of 100,000 people. Anna Howard Shaw’s Yellow Suffrage automobile also appeared in the procession. The parade on Broad Street led to a ceremony held at the Academy of Music, which was attended by many dignitaries.”
The bell also traveled to other states in 1920 to raise awareness for the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which would give women the right to vote. The Justice Bell was taken to the first national convention of the Congressional Union for Woman Suffrage (National Women’s Party) in Washington, D.C. It was also present at the national suffrage convention in Chicago.
As the 19th Amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920 in Nashville, the Justice Bell did not sound the toll of victory outside on the mall. I tried my best to find an article stating the Justice Bell was in Nashville, but no, it was not. Tennessee did have its own Justice Bell, but he was a member of the state supreme court.
In Philadelphia, the Justice Bell’s clapper remained in symbolic bondage until a month later when freed. The bell was sounded at a celebration ceremony led by Katherine Wentworth Ruschenberger held on Independence Square, behind Independence Hall in Philadelphia on Sept. 25, 1920. Ruschenberger’s niece, Catherine Wentworth, released the Justice Bell from silence before a large crowd that had gathered on the south side of Independence Hall. Two of Susan B. Anthony’s nieces were among the many dignitaries in attendance. The bell rang 48 times, once for every state in the union at that time.
After the women’s suffrage movement won the right to vote, the ladies decided to donate the bell to the Independence Hall in Philadelphia. Apparently, the good folks in Philly were not interested in a competing bell for the Liberty Bell, so it was then moved to Valley Forge State Park. Since 1943, per Ruschenberger’s will, the Justice Bell now permanently resides in the chamber of the National Patriots Bell Tower at the Washington Memorial Chapel in Valley Forge, which became a national park during the bicentennial of 1976. Remember, the chapel is not a part of the park. I do not know why Philly did not want it, as replicas of the Liberty Bell are all over the city now. It would have been an additional historic treasure.
While this bell occupies a prominent place in the chapel’s bell tower, it still is easy to just stroll by with all that there is to see. However, its message still rings loud and clear.
In April 1995, in honor of the 75th anniversary of the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania, the Justice Bell traveled again. It was displayed in the rotunda of the Pennsylvania State Capitol building in Harrisburg for a week and then at the State Museum of Pennsylvania, before embarking on a yearlong anniversary tour of Pennsylvania. On Aug. 22, 1996, the Justice Bell returned to Washington Memorial Chapel, where it remains on public exhibition.
In 2015, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Justice Bell, Independence National Historical Park unveiled an exhibit titled “Independence Hall & Votes for Women” in the Liberty Bell Center, located on Independence Mall.
On Sept. 13, 2015, during a celebration of its 100th anniversary held at the Washington Memorial Chapel, the Justice Bell was ceremoniously rung as its clapper was symbolically unchained. The chained clapper served two purposes. First, it kept it from clanging on the bell as it was driven around, possibly damaging the bell or the clapper. Second, the innovative women saw it as a reflection of women bound by chains of inequality, not being able to “ring in” their opinions on important issues. So, to them the ringing bell was an echo of the cries of many women that had just been “unchained” whose voices could now ring loud and clear.
Sad but worth noting is the role played by black women in supporting the suffrage movement. One recent article in a Philadelphia newspaper reflecting on the 100-year anniversary of women’s suffrage stated one of the leaders “discouraged black women from marching alongside white women at her events. In general, black women often faced another layer of struggle — racial exclusion — in the fight for suffrage. Many times, they were neglected from or purposefully left out of white women’s efforts.”
Sadly, it wasn’t until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that many black women felt they truly had access to the polls. It was said the Justice Bell did not have a crack, but in reality, it did. That invisible crack of division, a chasm to be bridged, was still there in the fiber of our nation. When the clapper was freed from its chains of bondage it did not represent all women. These were women of their time and we cannot or should not offer judgement upon them.
While they were women of persistence and vision, they were blinded by public opinion in some areas, yet saw past the limits put upon society by others. They were bringing about change, just a step at a time. Looking into the past, warts and all, is often confounding when we look with our eyes and not through theirs. I am not making an excuse, just stating a fact. I know I harp on that, but that is why we are going through some of the issues now facing this country. Plainly said, people do not know their history.
The DAR will once again be loading the Justice Bell on the back of a period flatbed truck and hauling it to Philadelphia in honor of the anniversary of its ringing at Independence Hall in 1920. It will ring once more on the mall at Independence Hall on Sept. 25 at the very hour it rang 100 years ago. One of my Pennsylvania “DARling” buddies will be there and she has promised me pictures.
