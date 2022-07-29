That’s one more weekend before we get to Crockett Days August 13-14. The dust has settled on the 2022 reunion, and I can’t figure how a weekend could have been any better. The organization, the community, the hotel, the tours, the movie, the food, silent auction items, live auction items, door prizes, and the people, it was all perfect.
We car-pooled as we toured both days. Larry Brenneman and Isaac White rode with me both days. Larry and I have shared a lot of historical adventures together over the years and he knew to latch on to me for the ride. On our way to the Crockett Tavern I veered off the main road to show them where the schoolhouse of Benjamin Kitchen was located. It was here that Davy got his small bit of school learning.
The Friday evening movie night at The Capitol Theatre was magical. We didn’t pack the building, but thanks to local support we had a good crowd. It was fun to watch the film while thinking about what people were feeling back in 1955 during the premiere in the same theatre.
Larry Brenneman, who portrays Crockett at The Alamo and other venues, was in period clothing as was young Davy — Isaac White. I dressed Victorian regency as a politician would have dressed. Everyone who asked, I told I was Adam Huntsman, the man who defeated Crockett for re-election to Congress bringing about the famous line, “You might all go to hell, and I’ll go to Texas.”
On the way from the hotel to the theatre we met David June and wife Chris sitting on the bench in front of the coffee shop. We posed for a photo with them and they came up for the movie. After the movie I thought a great photo with the dimming sunlight would be the three of us reenactors in the middle of the street with the Capitol in the background. The next day when looking at the photo a white van had pulled in front of the theatre behind us. I had to ask “where did that van come from?” I never noticed it. Anyway, David June confessed that it was his and its name is “Vanna White.” From now on we can say we were photo bombed by Vanna White.
Looking back, one always sees things they might have done differently. Some of our guests at the theatre mentioned that they thought myself and others were going to talk before the movie. I was sitting there wondering if Chris Daigle was going to say something or whether Larry and I should jump up starting a debate as Congressman Crockett and Huntsman before the action started. I was sitting there enjoying a box of popcorn as no sooner than these thoughts entered my mind the previews for upcoming movies started.
One of the previews was for the movie “Airplane.” Some of the youngsters thought it a joke and not a real movie. Speaking of youngsters, our reunion included youngsters from 9 to 91. Since we have not been together in four years, those 12-13 years old at the last reunion are now starting college. It is fun to see how fast they grow. The adults don’t change much from reunion to reunion, but those kids grow like weeds.
Saturday morning the reunion broke into family caucuses representing David Crockett’s two wives’ descendants, one, the descendants of Elizabet Patton which are mostly from Texas and the other Polly Finley descendants which are from everywhere including Tennessee. These groups elect their representatives and the state hosting the next reunion elect the president and vice president. Then the group comes together to announce the full board and have another meeting all together. The new president is Mike Long and the VP Katherine Long.
About 10 a.m. we headed up highway 93 to Walkertown Church to visit the Crockett historical marker placed there three years ago. Most of the family had never visited this location and didn’t know the Crocketts lived here for a couple years after leaving the birthplace. I gave a brief background of the two-sided sign as well as the history behind them. One side is about the Crocketts living there and the other is “John Crockett Frontier Doctor.” David McKay of the church spoke briefly and helped keep me straight with my story. After our presentations we posed for a group photo with the sign.
The ”Frontier Doctor” side of the sign relates a story David (Davy) shared in his narrative about his uncle Joseph Hawkins being out deer hunting when he saw the bushes wiggling. Thinking it a deer he accidentally shot his neighbor Absalom Stonecypher. The wounded Stonecypher was taken to the nearby home of Samuel Humberd where John Crockett passed a silk cloth through the wound using the ramrod from his rifle. Stonecypher recovered and married his nurse, Humberd’s daughter Sarah. When the Humberds moved here from Virginia they brought hot coals from their fireplace there and kept the coals burning in their new fireplace for over 100 years.
As we were leaving the church, with the group heading to Johnson City to dine, I noticed Mr. Self at the Self Brothers Tannery sitting on his porch. I walked over and talked with him for a few minutes. I always recall when I was small and my Dad brought harness and saddles here for repair. I motioned for Gary Foreman and Laurie Matthews to stop and visit the old tannery. I think they got a kick out of seeing this well-preserved piece of history.
Since I am known for the side trips, I led Gary and Laurie, along with my crew of Larry and Isaac to the old Humberd home where the original fireplace is still a part of the dwelling. Our next stop was at the Babb Farm Cemetery where Crockett’s uncle Joseph Hawkins is buried. I helped a group of SAR members clean this cemetery a few years ago and they also placed a new stone showing Hawkins military service which included Valley Forge.
We arrived at the restaurant about 15 minutes after everyone else, so we had plenty of time to eat before heading out to Sycamore Shoals State Park. Arriving in Elizabethton we toured the museum, and I led a group down to the river to show them where the Overmountain crossed in 1780 and we still cross each September 25 just as they did. Wouldn’t you know it, those kids decided to wade across. I was expecting one or two to fall in, but they made it over and back safely.
Soon we were back on the road to our last stop of the day, and in fact the last of the reunion, the David Crockett Birthplace State Park. This is where the legend was born and the story began. We started in the visitors center with many park souvenirs finding new homes. We made our way down to the cabin where historical interpreter Fred Bloom, who I have mentioned before, awaited us. He was joined by seasonal interpreter Thomas Bachelor. Of course, these two, Larry and Isaac posed for photos together.
Cicely Babb of The Greeneville Sun joined us here where she interviewed participants for her article this past Tuesday. She was kind enough to take our third group photo. Chris Daigle and I were talking when he asked me about a particular enclosure. I told him it used to be a hog pen, but since kids were playing in it, it must be a play pen now. Chris said that would make a heck of a fort. He got my wheels turning thinking of nearby Fort Lee which was burned by the Cherokee in 1776.
I thought about the 2004 Alamo movie when the character of Crockett is assigned the palisade wall. He asks “You mean that pile of sticks over there?” My mind was now thinking “photo op.” Following our group photo I got our four reenactors who were joined by Trey Daigle for what turned out to be a really nice picture. Cicely used it in her Tuesday article.
While we wrapped up our tour at the Crockett birthplace, the day was not finished. We gathered for the family banquet in the ballroom of the General Morgan Inn. The hotel was tastefully decorated and lended to the magic of the weekend. The placemats had the same reunion logo as the reunion T-shirts. The table centerpieces were the ball with three stars from the Tennessee state flag wearing a coonskin cap. Toni Daigle said I was the inspiration for this since I used the design in the newsletter in association with the reunion being in Tennessee. She made sure that I had one made especially for me.
We enjoyed a buffet that could not have been any better. The guest speaker was Joe Swann a dedicated Crockett historian and owner of the first rifle that Crockett owned. Joe gave a slide presentation where he talked about the Crockett locations and ties to the area. He talked some about other family connections with the Crocketts, those whose paths Crockett crossed. He also mentioned the historical markers that he was instrumental in getting placed in Greene County.
I told the tour group at Walkertown about Joe calling me asking what I thought about adding the roadside signage. I of course was all for it. Joe then told me that he would provide the wording, fill out the forms for the state and get them approved. All I had to do was secure landowners who would allow us to place the signs on their property and come up with the $3,600 to fund the project. Fortunately, the Direct Descendants of David Crockett, The Descendants of the Battle of Kings Mountain, and the Watauga Chapter Sons of the American Revolution covered the cost. I just happened to be president of all three organizations at the time.
Chris Daigle put together a tremendous silent auction, there were so many rare Crockett collectables I would not know where to start. I bid on several items, but only ended up with a 1955 Davy Crockett picnic set, and a couple 1956 Crockett bears. The live auction had some nice items headlined by the Steve Ricker pipe-tomahawk. When the dust settled Laurie Matthews owned it for $400. We expected it to bring a lot more, but a couple gentlemen that usually get into bidding wars didn’t bid.
Laurie bought my 1955 Alamo playset I donated to the silent auction. I told her my only regret was that I never got to play with it. At the end of the evening, she said she had something for me and gave me the playset back. She had also added some action figures. She said when I get done playing with it, I could put in back in a later reunion silent auction.
The evening finished on a high-note as did the reunion. There were a lot of sad goodbyes, at least until the next gathering. President Long announced that the 2024 reunion will be in San Antonio at the Alamo. I was excited to hear that and look forward to another Alamo reunion. A lot has changed since we were there in 2018.
Sunday morning, I was again at the GMI wishing friends, who are also cousins, a fond farewell. I had promised Larry and Isaac a trip to Rogersville to see the graves of David Crockett and his family. I showed them some other sights there before returning by Amis Mill, taking the backroads to Baileyton where they posed for photos with the giant Davy Crockett at the Truckstop. Returning them to the hotel, the week’s activities were now officially over. It had been three long days of fun and fellowship, of history and learning, of renewing old acquaintances and making new friends. It was all this and so much more, it was a reunion of the Crocketts!
On a sad note, Carolyn Cotton from Texas, age 91, who everyone called “Momma Crockett” came to the reunion even though she had fallen a week earlier and broke her neck. She came down to the lobby of the GMI Thursday to visit with us. I spoke to her briefly and took a couple pictures of her. That night she suffered a severe stroke and sadly passed away Tuesday in Johnson City.
Carolyn was the closest living descendent of David Crockett. I met her at my first reunion in 2004 in Morristown, she was always welcoming, and the “hoot” of our gatherings. She never missed an Alamo Day at the Alamo on March 6 and was part of anything Crockett in Texas. Laurie Matthews said, “Her body is gone but her enduring Crockett spirit will live forever over her beloved Alamo!”
I told her Thursday evening as we visited in the lobby of the GMI “I can’t believe you came all the way to Tennessee with a broken neck” she replied, “You of all people should know that I would not miss being here, I would never miss a reunion of the Crocketts.” It is hard to believe that in a few hours she was gone. Some of the other family members said that is how she would have wanted it, to leave the bonds of earth near the birthplace of her favorite ancestor and hero David Crockett, as well as being with her extended family in the end. Rest in peace Carolyn, we are all better for having known you, and we who remain shall always remember.