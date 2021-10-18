The Big Spring Master Gardeners Association honored past members at their Boys & Girls club project garden Saturday morning.
Two stones bearing the names of past Master Gardeners Virginia Williams and Sandee Grimes were placed in the garden at the Greeneville/Greene County Boys & Girls Club.
Williams and Grimes both passed away suddenly a few years ago according to Master Gardeners Association Member Beth Hembree, who has been a member since 2012. Williams and Grimes were integral to the development of the gardening program at the Boys & Girls Club when the program began 10 years ago. Both women were active with the children and helped keep the program going.
The program at the Boys & Girls Club helps kids learn about plants and pollination through hands-on gardening.
Every Monday the Master Gardeners meet with children at the Boys & Girls Club, getting them involved in hands-on gardening in the spring and summer months and indoor classes and activities in the wintertime.
“The kids mostly help with planting and picking vegetables. They love to dig up underground vegetables like carrots and potatoes,” Hembree said.
Once the vegetables are picked, they often take them home to their parents to show off their hard work.
According to Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Scott Bullington, the kids at the club love the program and will sometimes eat their vegetables at the Boys & Girls Club.
“The kids claim to not like vegetables most of the time, but when they come out of that garden they eat them up. They would take a slice of tomato off of their sandwich at Chik-Fil-A, but when they get a tomato out of the garden here, they’ll eat the whole thing,” Bullington said.
“We have a great partnership with the Boys & Girls Club. We plan with them and they work with us to provide snacks during our time with the kids that we request. They are a great partner,” Hembree said.
Currently, the garden at the Boys & Girls Club has winter cover crops to improve the soil during the cold months to come. Plants such as red clover, turnips, and Swiss chard have taken the place of summertime vegetables.
Gardeners show up periodically throughout the week to tend to the garden and water it in between Monday activity days.
According to Hembree, the Big Spring Master Gardeners Association has about 30 active members who tend gardens and provide education throughout the community.
The nonprofit group manages gardens at the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen and New Hope Cemetery, as well.
“Our main purpose is education and service to the community. We are a service organization, and our mission is to educate people about the best practices in gardening,” Hembree said.
The organization also carries on community programs related to horticulture and gardening.
The Master Gardeners program operates in conjunction with the University of Tennessee Extension Office.
“We actually get to do trials for UT with our vegetables in the spring and summer. We keep tabs on how well the plants grow and produce and report back to UT,” Hembree said.
Members of the program take training classes through the University of Tennessee. Each year, members are required to log a certain number of volunteer hours and participate in continuing education classes.
Those interested in becoming a Master Gardener can visit bsmga.com to register. Online classes to join the program begin in January.