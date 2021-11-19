New maternity apartments for homeless mothers that are located next to the Hope Center may be completed within the next few months.
“It’s a lesson in patience,” Pam Crank said of the slow pace of renovations.
Crank is the new executive director, or administrator, of Hope Center Ministries on Tusculum Boulevard.
“The last forecast (for completion) I heard was late fall if everything progresses and final code inspections take place as planned,” Crank said recently. “When the heating vents are put in, we can install the flooring and cabinets which have arrived. Overhead lighting is coming along.”
When renovations and construction are completed, there will be five Honeysuckle Studios efficiency apartments for expectant mothers, a communal dining room, living room, kitchen, and breakfast nook and an additional apartment occupied by a Hope Center staff person.
She said there will be a staff person at Honeysuckle Studios around the clock “to hold them accountable.”
Crank expects a big demand from homeless mothers for the small studio apartments.
“There’s no waiting list right now. Usually it’s on an emergency basis. You want them (the homeless, expectant mothers) in a place of safety today.” Crank emphasized the word “today.”
“We’ll have four efficiency apartments upstairs, each with a bedroom, small kitchenette, and bathroom, and a handicapped unit downstairs,” Crank stated.
Crank estimates each mother will stay in one of the apartments for approximately 18 months, or “longer if the woman has extra needs.”
“We want them to reach the status of independent living. They must be rooted and grounded, and follow a career or education path,” Crank said. “Our goal is that they live independently and have good child care in place.”
While living in the apartments, the women will attend Hope Center parenting and basic life skills classes that will cover cooking, budgeting, how to shop for groceries and other items wisely, hygiene and good housekeeping, Crank said.
“If they have not completed high school, we’ll help with a GED,” she said. “We’ll also teach them how to apply for college, if they are interested.”
Crank, who started as executive director in March of this year, said she sees a big need for housing expectant mothers.
“Since March, we’ve had four women or other organizations contact us for emergency housing,” she said.
“Unfortunately,” she added, she doesn’t see any problem with filling up the new apartments once they are completed.
“God calls us,” Crank said. “We need to stand in the gap. Some (of the homeless mothers) may be handicapped, come from abusive homes, or made their own bad choices. But for the grace of God, go I.
“We’re meeting a need – physically, emotionally and/or spiritually.”
The expectant mothers will have access to diapers, clothes and other donated items next door at the Hope Center.
Prior to taking over as executive director here, Crank was the executive director of Richland Pregnancy Services in Mansfield, Ohio, for nine years, expanding a small center like the Hope Center to include medical services, and a satellite campus at Ohio State University. She said she started as a volunteer at Richland, then became a member of the board of directors, and then executive director.
Crank replaced Sharon Hodges as the administrator/executive director of Hope Center Ministries. She said Hodges has been with Freewill Baptist Family Ministries for 29 years.
Hodges, who retired Oct. 22, will continue as a volunteer at the ministry, Crank said.
For more information about making donations to Hope Center Ministries, or to volunteer, call the Hope Center at 423-638-5433. The web address is hopecentergreeneville.com.