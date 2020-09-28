Bill Edmonds, chairman of the Wesley Cemetery Association, adds water to a gravel/sand mix poured into the space from which the gravestone of a Spanish-American War soldier with the surname Williams has been temporarily removed. The stone, which is the white, partially dirt-stained stone shaft lying on the ground beyond the hole, had settled too deep into the soil over time and was temporarily removed to be more properly re-seated. With guidance and help of nationally known preservationist Jonathan Appell, standing with hand on shovel, the stone was put into a better position and cleaned during a day-long presentation/work session Appell led at the historic cemetery. About 25 participants, some from as far away as Chattanooga, Nashville and Macon, Ga., took part. Among them was Graham Perry, historic preservation specialist with the State of Tennessee’s Cemetery Preservation Program, who said he came to learn from Appell. Appell praised the cleanliness of the cemetery compared to many others he has seen in his workshop tour of the 48 continental states. Work on the historically African-American cemetery has been done recently by volunteers of the WCA, brightening many of the gravestones and uncovering gravesites that had become overgrown in parts of the large burial ground. Appell also gave an informal lecture on the care of cemeteries and gravestones, using graves in the cemetery as examples to illustrate his points. He described himself as a former monument placement worker who later became a gravedigger. Today he is CEO of Atlas Preservation in Hartford, Conn., and considered an authority in his field.
