From left are: Hope Broyles, treasurer of the Greeneville-Greene Co. Senior Resources Network; Neal Bowes, of Oasis Senior Advisors; Vicky Crigger, of Amedisys Hospice; Delora Bibb, vice-chairperson of the Senior Resources Network, and Renee Lowery, the Network’s chairperson. Bowes and Crigger were the guest speakers at the Network’s meeting in April.
From left, Tyler Nix and Amy McCafferty of Maxim Healthcare Services address the Greeneville/Greene County Senior Resources Network at its May 11 meeting.
Photo Special To The Sun/Brian Cutshall
The Greeneville/Greene County Senior Resources Network heard from representatives of Maxim Healthcare Services during its May 11 meeting at The Harvest Family Restaurant.
During the meeting organization officials noted that Tyler Nix, a healthcare recruiter, spoke about Maxim and its available services. He said that Maxim nurses, therapists and home health aides help patients of all ages maintain “the highest quality of life in the comforts of the home.”
Maxim’s areas of expertise include pediatric and adult private duty nursing care, personal caregiving, skilled intermittent care, care coordination and supplemental staff services, he added.
Amy McCafferty, senior business development manager for Maxim, also spoke during the meeting and explained that the healthcare provider operates offices in eight Tennessee cities, including in Greeneville. Maxim also has offices in other states.
During its April meeting, the Senior Resources Network heard from Neal Bowes, of Oasis Senior Advisors, and Vicky Crigger, of Amedisys Hospice, organization officials added.
The Greeneville-Greene County Senior Resources Network meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at The Harvest Family Restaurant, 3124 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville.
Many of the Network members work in fields that assist the growing senior population and their families, promoting quality of life and excellence in healthcare.
For more information on the Senior Resources Network or to request becoming a guest speaker, call the Network chairperson, Renee Lowery, at 423-638-2226.