The case of one defendant scheduled for a May 16 Greene County Criminal Court jury trial in connection with a 2020 homicide will go forward.
The cases of two co-defendants were rescheduled on Thursday.
The trial of Adrian Edward Kiser was continued to Sept. 12, a court official said.
Kiser, 26, of Church Road, Fall Branch, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the June 2020 death of 45-year-old Tony Allan Nunley, of Limestone.
Two co-defendants are charged with facilitation of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Nunley.
The trial of 26-year-old Zachary Alan Richards, of Horton Highway, Fall Branch, remains scheduled for May 16.
Elizabeth Lee Phillips, 34, of Oakland Park, had been on the docket for a May 16 trial. Phillips is now scheduled for a May 25 plea hearing.
The body of Nunley, 45, of Ducktown Road, was found on June 29, 2020, in a wrecked vehicle down an embankment on Freedom Road in northeast Greene County.
Kiser, Richards and Phillips were charged in connection with Nunley’s death in May 2021.
Criminal complaints filed by a Greene County Sheriff’s Department detective said that Nunley was killed at an Old Snapps Ferry Road address where Kiser had lived.
Kiser “struck the victim in the head with an object, causing (his) death at the residence,” Detective Sgt. Jimmy Willett said in a criminal complaint.
Kiser then “cleaned the crime scene” and moved the body “to another location and left the area,” a complaint said.
Phillips and Richards allegedly both witnessed the murder that occurred at the address.
Both “actively participated in cleaning the crime scene” and “providing transportation out of the area for the person that committed the murder,” according to court filings.
Kiser initially was charged with second-degree murder. Kiser committed first-degree murder “by premeditatively and intentionally” killing Nunley “by inflicting blunt force injuries upon him with a jack handle,” an indictment states.
Richards and Phillips “furnished substantial assistance” to Kiser in the killing of Nunley and knew he intended to commit the crime, indictments state.
Both also lived at the Old Snapps Ferry Road address in June 2020.
“The charge on Mr. Kiser was elevated to first-degree murder and the co-defendants’ charges were elevated to facilitation of first degree murder based on our continued evaluation of the evidence in the case. It is not unusual in a homicide case that a charge be increased as evidence is gathered and evaluated,” District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong said in 2021.
Kiser is in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction pending trial, while Richards and Phillips are held on bond at the Greene County Detention Center, according to court records.