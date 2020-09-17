Martin McDonald has been selected as principal of Greeneville High School, according to a press release from Greeneville City Schools.
McDonald served as principal of Oak Ridge High School since 2015. He is slated to begin as principal of Greeneville High School effective Oct. 19.
A committee of administrators, Greeneville High School staff members, students and a Greeneville High School parent representative selected McDonald following the screening of applications and interviews of selected candidates, the release said.
McDonald was born and raised in Knoxville. He attended the University of Tennessee where he received a bachelor of arts degree in history in 1999 and a master of science degree in education in 2001, the release said. He completed a master of science degree in school administration at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 2008.
McDonald began his educational career in 2001 as a social studies teacher at Smith High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, the release said. From 2005 to 2010 he was the assistant principal of Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, North Carolina. In 2010 he was selected to serve as the principal of Jordan-Matthews High School, a diverse and high poverty school, in Siler City, North Carolina.
While serving as principal, McDonald led Jordan-Matthews High School to being ranked by US News and World Report as the 12th and fourth best high school in North Carolina, according to the release. The school also made Newsweek’s list of the top 500 schools in the country for their accomplishments with high poverty students, and the graduation rate at the school increased by 18 percentage points under his leadership, the release said.
In 2015, McDonald was selected to serve as the principal of Oak Ridge High School. While there, McDonald led the school through the 1:1 laptop initiative known as Access Oak Ridge, and he guided the school to becoming the first STEM certified high school in the state of Tennessee, the release said.
Additional accomplishments at Oak Ridge High School include: developing and implementing a new Middle College program with Roane State Community College, expanding curricular offerings including 14 new Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment courses, expanding the career and technical education offerings to include programs for cyber security, engineering by design, and automotive maintenance and repair, implementing a school-wide ACT support program, and reducing the chronic absenteeism rate by 13.3 percentage points, according to the release.
“I was drawn to Greeneville City Schools due to its long history of providing high quality public education for all students and their commitment to continuous improvement through innovation,” McDonald said. “I am looking forward to working alongside the talented instructional staff of Greeneville High School so that we can help all students manifest their greatest potential for success in school and life. My family and I are looking forward to exploring our new community and seeking out avenues to connect, engage, and impact the place we will soon call home.”
“We are excited to announce Mr. McDonald as the principal of Greeneville High School,” Greeneville City Director of Schools Steve Starnes said. “His experience as a principal of a high-performing high school, his commitment to excellence in education, and his passion for helping all students realize their full potential will be a great asset to Greeneville High School.
“I feel that with the support of the amazing Greeneville High School faculty and staff and with Mr. McDonald’s leadership, GHS can attain even greater success and build upon its longstanding tradition of excellence,” Starnes said.