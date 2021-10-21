The cause of a fire that heavily damaged an East McKee Street house Wednesday night remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported. The house at 214 E. McKee St. is unoccupied, according to Greeneville police.
The cause remains undetermined and is under investigation, Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said Thursday.
The fire was called in about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday to 911 Dispatch.
“On arrival, firefighters found fire showing from the windows and attic of the second floor of the structure. The house had been vacant for many years, and according to the property owner, homeless individuals would often enter the structure. There was no electrical power connected to the structure,” Weems said.
Four Greeneville Fire Department engines responded to the two-story wood frame house.
“The area of origin was determined to be near the base of a wall on the first floor, near an entrance door. Fire patterns showed that the fire spread through the wall to the second story and attic of the structure,” Weems said.
Firefighters remained at the fire location until about 2:20 a.m. Thursday.
In addition to Greeneville firefighters and police, also on scene were Greene County-Greeneville EMS and Emergency Chaplain Danny Ricker.