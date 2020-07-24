A section of McKee Street will be closed to traffic on July 29 and 30 for sewer line work.
The street will be closed from the intersections of College Street to Bernard Avenue to allow a smaller sewer line to be tied into a sewer main under the street, according to the Greeneville Water Commission.
Work is to begin at 8 a.m. both days and the street is scheduled to be reopened in the evenings once work is finished. Motorists are advised to avoid the work site if possible and practice caution if traveling in the area.