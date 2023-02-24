Greene County Director of Schools David McLain expressed support for the controversial third grade retention law Thursday night during a meeting of the Greene County Board of Education.
In his director's report, McLain shared detailed information about the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act, which has been met with widespread opposition from parents and other educators due to the likelihood of it causing numerous students to fail third grade.
The law requires retention for students who perform in the bottom two out of four performance levels on the English/Language Arts (ELA) portion of state achievement tests administered in April.
McLain stressed that the law allows for options, like retaking the exam, attending summer school, or receiving tutoring, that will keep low-scoring students from failing.
"I ask that we all stay optimistic and look at this new law as a way to provide interventions to students so that they can become better readers," McLain said.
Despite his remarks, the board signed a resolution urging the Tennessee General Assembly to amend the law to allow professional staff of school districts to make retention decisions for students "in coordination with students' parents/guardians by considering the unique educational needs of each student."
The resolution begins by noting that the school board is elected by the people of Greene County to govern the Greene County Schools. It reads as follows:
"Whereas, the Greene County Board of Education is charged with ensuring that all students receive the best educational opportunities in order to graduate prepared to enter a postsecondary institution or the workforce; and
"Whereas, the educational outcomes for the students who have been retained have been mixed, with one reported negative outcome being that retention laws can have adverse effects on students with disabilities (especially undiagnosed) and at-risk students' assessments."
McLain told the board, "Let us not forget a student will not be retained if there is a disability that impacts reading, the student has received less than two years of English instruction, the student has been retained previously, the student has a suspected disability that affects literacy development, or an appeal has been approved by the state."
The resolution continues, "Whereas, not affording school districts the discretion to make retention decisions based on all school district information on each student adversely and disproportionately affects students who, for many reasons, might not perform well on standardized tests yet demonstrate an understanding of ELA based on school district data."
A somewhat similar resolution was signed by the Greeneville Board of Education in January.
Both State Rep. David Hawk and State Sen. Steve Southerland have filed bills in the General Assembly to amend the law by removing the decision-making from the Tennessee Department of Education and giving it to local school districts.
As of Friday afternoon, Southerland's bill had been referred to the Senate Education Committee, and action on Hawk's bill had been deferred until March 7 in the K-12 Subcommittee.
On Thursday night, McLain gave the board copies of the Tennessee Department of Education's third grade promotion policies and timeline.
According to McLain, it is the job of educators to find the deficiencies of students and to work diligently to improve on those deficiencies through some form of interventions.
He estimated out of 450 third graders in Greene County, 100-125 have been identified as possibly needing summer school this year.
To see the documents shared by McLain, visit https://www.tn.gov/education/top-links/2021-special-session-legislation.html .
McLain said informational parent meetings are being held in county elementary schools, with four of seven already being held. He has asked the remainder of the elementary schools to have their meetings by the end of this month.
Greeneville City Schools held informational meetings in fall of 2022, several of which were attended by Rep. Hawk.
Public opposition to the law includes a petition on the Change.org website, “Amend TCA 49-6-3115 — 3rd Grade Retention in TN,” which had received 2,701 signatures as of Friday afternoon.
The full language of the retention law can be found online by searching for Tennessee Code Annotated 49-6-3115.
According to Hawk, discussion of the law began in 2020 as a way to combat learning loss that could be caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A copy of Hawk’s bill to amend the law can be found at https://www.capitol.tn.gov/Bills/113/Bill/HB0093.pdf .
A copy of Southerland’s bill can be found at https://www.capitol.tn.gov/Bills/113/Bill/SB1368.pdf .
To see the progress of the bills as they move through committee and subcommittee, visit https://www.capitol.tn.gov/legislation .