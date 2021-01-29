Those served by the local Meals on Wheels program are once again receiving daily hot meals, thanks to a quick response to a call for help published in the Greeneville Sun on Jan. 23.
At the time the story was published, the local program had just six out of the 25 volunteers necessary each week to bring hot, nutritious meals to the roughly 60 homebound seniors in Greeneville who receive meals.
“I got the first call on Saturday, and they just kept calling,” Nutrition Site Supervisor Leslie Wright said. “It just amazed me.”
The routes were all covered by the end of the day Monday, and Wright said she continued to receive calls throughout the week.
More than 100 people called, and Wright said she now has a list of substitute drivers to fill in when needed.
“There was a need,” Cecilia Marcy said when asked why she and her husband Timothy joined the growing group of Meals on Wheels volunteers.
Recipients did not stop receiving meals, but instead of hot meals daily, many were getting a hot meal and frozen meals for the rest of the week. Now, they are once again getting a hot meal, packaged in an insulated bag, delivered daily.
“They’re happy to see us and to get the hot meals,” Wright said.
“We deliver a lot of meals. It’s really staggering how much we put out,” said volunteer Robert Manasco.
Manasco has been volunteering for two years, and since the pandemic began, he said he has been driving multiple routes daily.
“Robert has been a life saver during the pandemic,” Wright said.
Now that the routes are all covered, Wright said the longer routes could even be split into shorter routes if necessary, and no one has to do double duty.
With the need met locally, Wright said she must continue to focus on the same need for other sites.
“It’s not just Greeneville. There’s a big need in Kingsport,” she said.
The Roby Center is one of 16 meal sites Wright supervises.
“It’s been amazing to see the outpouring of support from the community here,” she said. “The amount of people willing to come in and help has been overwhelming.”
More information about Meals on Wheels is available at www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org. For more information about First Tennessee Human Resources Agency, which operates the program, visit www.fthra.org.