Main Street: Greeneville will offer rosemary, garlic and butter smoked boneless turkey breasts at its Meat on Main Turkey “Toss” Fundraiser, the organization announced in a news release.
Main Street: Greeneville will be teaming up with one of Greeneville’s own, Rico Barner, with Carolina Ace BBQ, to provide the turkeys after its previous supplier was not able to participate this year.
Barner grew up locally and often returns to cater weddings, corporate events and private parties, according to the news release. He runs his food truck five days a week in Hendersonville, North Carolina.
Turkey Breasts will be packaged cold and heating instructions will be provided to warm them. They will be available for pickup at the Turkey “Toss” at Main Street: Greeneville, 310 S. Main St., from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 23. Each Breast is approximately 5 pounds and has nearly zero waste. The price is $55 per turkey breast. For orders of 10 or more, contact the Main Street Office for details.
Orders will be taken on behalf of Main Street: Greeneville until 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. To order, contact a Main Street: Greeneville board member; call Main Street: Greeneville at 423-639-7102; or through Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/meat-on-main-turkey-breast-fundraiser-and-turkey-toss-tickets-191252741097?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse .
Proceeds will support the efforts of Main Street: Greeneville, Inc.