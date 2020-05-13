The Greeneville Regional Planning Commission voted Tuesday to approve a preliminary site plan for a new medical clinic for Unity Urology.
The preliminary site plan calls for the construction of a 7,184-square-foot single story structure with 34 parking spaces on a lot at 189 Liberty Way off the Erwin Highway. Unity Urology is currently located within one of the medical office buildings adjacent to Greeneville Community Hospital East.
The property planned for the medical office is currently undeveloped, City Planning Director Logan Engle told the planning commission.
A residential area is adjacent to the planned development, and the site plan shows a required landscape buffer at the edges of the property next to homes, Engle said. The planned development is zoned R-4 high density residential, which does allow medical offices, she explained.
A final site plan will further address stormwater drainage and other aspects of the development such as lighting and landscaping, Engle said. The final plan must also be submitted to the Planning Office for approval.
A site plan for a parking lot expansion at Aunt Bea’s restaurant on Tusculum Boulevard was also approved by the planning commission.
The site plan calls for the addition of 12 spaces to the rear of the restaurant on what is now undeveloped property.
The new parking spaces are to follow the pattern of the existing parking around the restaurant with the traffic flow continuing in one direction around the building, Engle explained.
In between the parking spaces, a new loading zone area is to be added as well as a storage building in the corner of the lot, she said.
The planning commission also approved a plat related to the parking lot improvements. The plat reflects the creation of two lots out of what had been seven lots, and creates a single lot for what is currently being used for the restaurant and the planned expansion area, Engle explained. The other new lot fronts East Bernard Avenue.
In other business, the planning commission elected Ben Brooks as chairman and Bob King as vice chairman.
The election of the new officers came as a result of Jeff Taylor resigning from his alderman seat on the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen last month. Taylor was serving on the planning commission as a representative of the board and had been elected as chairman last year.
Brooks was serving as vice chairman of the commission, thus the need to also elect someone for that office once he was chosen as chairman.
Several property plats were approved by the planning commission, including:
- the combination of two lots to create an 8-acre undeveloped lot along Oak Grove Road;
- the combination of a small tract to an existing lot at 111 Hidden Heights,
- the creation of a single lot where Sleep Solutions is now located from the larger adjacent Wheels Real Estate, LLC tract at 2130 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy.,
- the addition of a 4-acre tract to the Greene County Range and Firearms Sports Complex property to reflect the transfer of the land from the Greene County Board of Education and the town for use as a sporting clays course;
- the combination of two lots into one at 210 W. Church St., the location of the former Teague Printing, and
- the division and addition of acreage of a vacant lot to two adjacent lots in the Shiloh Shoals Subdivision on Avery Lane.
Engle also provided an update about the planned new location for Greene County Kubota & Equipment at the corner of Burns Street and East Andrew Johnson Highway. The development is moving forward, she said, but receiving all the state approvals required because a portion is a brownfield site has taken some time.
With its former industrial use, a portion of property, which is not planned for redevelopment, has been designated a brownfield site. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines a brownfield site as a property whose expansion, redevelopment, or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant.