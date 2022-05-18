The saying “never meet your heroes” did not apply Tuesday when Trey Youngblood reunited with two of the EMS workers whose quick actions helped save his life after a tree-cutting accident in late February.
Greene County–Greeneville EMS paramedic Micah Crigger, and advanced emergency medical technician Sara Trent stabilized Youngblood and helped keep him alive while delivering him to the helipad in front of the former Takoma Regional Hospital building for helicopter transport to Johnson City Medical Center.
Trey Youngblood, his wife Misty, and his son Ty came by Greene County–Greeneville EMS on Tuesday to show their appreciation to Crigger and Trent as well as to the entire EMS department as part of National EMS Week.
After Youngblood’s accident, Crigger and Trent moved quickly to take action that Youngblood believes saved his life.
Crigger performed two needle chest decompressions of Youngblood’s chest to relieve his collapsed lungs, before doing a third when one of the needles began to get clogged.
Crigger then drilled an IV into Youngblood’s bone marrow. Due to the extreme trauma that Youngblood had experienced when a large tree crushed his chest and his dropping blood pressure, a vein could not be found.
By drilling in the IV, Crigger said that he was able to save precious time when delivering treatment to Youngblood.
Crigger then put Youngblood under and intubated him.
Crigger said that having Trent assist him in the procedures allowed him to do each step almost twice as fast.
Trent continually provided Crigger with the tools and equipment he needed to deliver treatment to Youngblood uninterrupted.
“He would just yell out what he needed and I would get it for him so he could keep giving treatment,” Trent said.
Trent then hopped in the driver’s seat and drove the ambulance to the helipad in front of the former Takoma Hospital building. From there Youngblood was flown to Johnson City Medical Center for emergency surgery.
For his actions, Crigger was recognized by Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison during Monday’s Greene County Commission meeting. Morrison presented Crigger with a honorary citation and Greene County challenge coin for his exemplary performance.
Even though Crigger is glad that EMS is receiving positive attention, he said he agrees with EMS Operations Director T.J. Mannis that delivering potentially lifesaving care is part of the job.
“They aren’t in it for the glory. If you’re in it for that, then you are doing it for the wrong reasons. They do it because it is their job and their duty,” Mannis said.