Blue skies, a moderate temperature and a general atmosphere of enthusiastic patriotism combined to make Monday’s Memorial Day Service at Veterans Park in Greeneville a highly attended and well-received event.
It also proved educational, due to speaker Lt. Col.. Paul Ramm’s presentation of the history of Memorial Day and how it grew from a day honoring the Union dead of the Civil War to a national holiday that honors American military personnel lost in any war or branch of service.
Ramm, now retired, served in the U.S. Navy as a personnel officer, a role that took him around the world in a variety of stations and assignments over 32 years.
Globally, publicly honoring the memory of fallen warriors goes at least as far as 431 BC and the Peloponnesian War, Ramm said.
The seeds of the American version of Memorial Day were planted in May of 1868, when John Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic, a fraternal order of Union Civil War veterans, declared that May 30 would be a day of remembrance and honor of the Union dead after the Civil War. It initially was called “Decoration Day,” referencing the decorating of graves.
After the nation reunified and soldiers from both the Union and formerly Confederate states found themselves serving together to face common foreign foes in later wars, Decoration Day began its evolution into Memorial Day, honoring fallen Americans from all wars.
Though Memorial Day has been part of the American experience long enough to become a traditional holiday, it actually was as recent as 1971 that it was celebrated officially by all states, Ramm said.
The passage of 1968’s Uniform Monday Holiday Act caused the date of Memorial Day to be set on the last Monday of May each year, rather than May 30. Ramm noted that while the day officially recognizes deceased veterans, and Veterans Day living ones, in practice Memorial Day usually also has come, somewhat informally, to celebrate living veterans and active service people as well.
Among Memorial Day traditions is the flying of the flag at half-staff on Memorial Day until noon, when it is raised to full staff.
Ramm noted in passing that Memorial Day also has come to be seen as the unofficial beginning of summer, not in itself a bad thing, but which can for some cause the actual significance of the day to be overshadowed or even lost.
In closing his remarks, Ramm quoted the last lines from Lincoln’s famous Gettysburg Address: “The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us – that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion – that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain – that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom – and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
He quoted as well the famous John McCrae poem, “In Flanders Fields,” which, like Lincoln’s speech, urges the living to take up and advance the high calling for which fallen warriors gave their lives.
Other parts of the morning ceremonies included an invocation by Grady Barefield, leader in the Veterans Memorial Park project. Barefield also did a presentation on the history and progress of the park project, including the addition days ago of the fifth memorial stone, bearing the names of 450 local veterans, living and dead.
Music was provided by vocalist Janet Shipley, and Navy veteran Charles Toney, bugler, presented Taps.
Other participants in the ceremonial side of the program were Larry Davis, William Adams, Richard Gosnell and Charles McLain.
McLain, veterans services officer in Greene County and commander of the Greene County Honor Guard, directed the latter in firing a three-volley salute to those whom Memorial Day honors.
Among those present in the crowd was Connie Ricker Smith, daughter of one of Greene County’s most celebrated veterans, Arthur Ricker, who died Oct. 2 of last year at age 99. He was a veteran of the D-Day Invasion.
Smith, in conversation prior to the day’s ceremonies, described her father as a lifelong patriotic American whose memory will be honored this Sunday in a 2 p.m. celebration of life event at Greeneville’s First Church of God. The celebration was delayed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All veterans and patriotic citizens are welcome to attend Sunday’s celebration of Ricker’s life, she said.
She noted as well that Ricker was an inspirational figure for Grady Barefield in development of Veterans Memorial Park.
Honored during the observance were three local Gold Star mothers, meaning mothers of military members killed in action. Due to scheduling conflicts, none of the three could attend, but their names and the names of their sons were read aloud.
They are: Donna Ball, mother of Rusty Christian, who was killed in the Afghanistan War; Kelli Read, mother of Brandon Read, who was killed in the Iraq War; and Linda Thomason mother of Paul. W. Thomason III, killed in the Iraq War.
Displayed at the park during the celebration was a recreated Parrott gun, a cast iron muzzle-loading rifled cannon that was adopted by the United States Army in 1861 and employed in field artillery units during the American Civil War.
Gosnell closed the program with a benediction.
Unofficial estimates of the attendance at the Memorial Day celebration put the crowd at 200 or more.