The public is invited to attend a community Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, to honor local residents who lost their lives serving in the armed forces of the United States.
The event will be held beginning at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 805 Forest St., in Greeneville.
A free shuttle to the park will be available from the corner of Takoma Avenue and Forest Street.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to First Baptist Church of Greeneville, 211 N. Main St.
Commander of American Legion Post 64 William R. Adams, a U.S. Army veteran, will welcome the community to the event and introduce the guest speaker of the ceremony.
The guest speaker will be Brigadier General John “Brad” Bowlin, who serves as the U.S. Army’s Assistant Division Commander of Operations for the 36th Infantry Division.
Bowlin enlisted in the Army in 1987 as a Cavalry Scout and served with the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas, and the 2nd Infantry Division at Camp Garry Owen, Korea.
He was accessed into the Tennessee Army National Guard in 1990 and assigned to Troop F/2/278 ACR in Bristol, Tennessee. He receive his commission as an Armor Officer in 1992 through the Officer Candidate Course.
Bowlin is a graduate of the Armor Office Basic Course, Infantry Mortar Leaders Course, Armor Captains Career Course, Command and General Staff College, and the U.S. Army War College. He additionally holds a Bachelor of Science degree from East Tennessee State University, and a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.
During his military career, Bowlin served in multiple commanded and staff positions including Armor Platoon Lead, Scout Platoon Leader, Cavalry Troop Commander, Reconnaissance Squadron Operations Officer, Squadron Executive Officer, Regimental Chief of Operations, Regimental Executive Officer, Regimental Commander (278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, ABCT), and the Deputy Chief of Staff-Operations (G3) for the Tennessee Army National Guard.
He was deployed twice to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. His other overseas service includes Germany, Korea, Bulgaria and Central Africa.
Among his numerous awards are the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal with oak leaf cluster, the Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, the Army Commendation Medal with four oak leaf clusters, the Iraq Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, the Combat Action Bader, the Order of the Saint George, and the Order of Saint Maurice.
A native of Bristol, Tennessee, Bowlin currently lives in Dandridge with his daughter, Emma, 19.
Other special guests during the Memorial Day ceremony will be vocalist Russ Crum, who will sing the national anthem and “God Bless the USA” and U.S. Air Force veteran John D. Schmelzer, who will lead the pledge of allegiance
An opening invocation will be provided at the memorial by Richard Gosnell, chaplain, U.S. Navy.
Also during the service, U.S. Army veteran Grady Barefield, chairman of Veterans Memorial Park, will provide an update on the park, its upkeep and future. Barefield, who also serves as Greene County Honor GuardChaplain, will also provide the benediction.
At the conclusion of the service, the Greene County Honor Guard, led by Commander Charles McLain, will fire a three-volley salute and Taps will be played.