A Memorial Day service honoring local residents who lost their lives serving in the armed forces of the United States will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 805 Forest St.
Commander of American Legion Post 64 William Adams, a U.S. Army veteran, will welcome the community to the event and introduce the guest speaker of the ceremony.
The guest speaker of the event will be Milton Parham, a U.S. Army veteran.
Parham, a Greene County native, served for more than 20 years in the U.S. Army Reserves with Company C, Greeneville. He was the platoon leader of Company C, Greeneville from 1980 to 1985, before being executive officer until 1987, and company commander until 1989.
Parham then served as battalion maintenance officer for the 844th Engineer Battalion, Knoxville from 1989 to 1992.
Parham served in Saudi Arabia and Iraq during Desert Shield and Desert Storm from 1990 to 1991.
Parham is a South Greene graduate who received his bachelor’s degree from East Tennessee State University, and a master’s degree from Tusculum College. Parham had a career in education in Greene County, holding teaching and coaching positions at Cedar Creek, Nolichucky and South Greene.
He lives in the Glenwood community with his wife Diane, has volunteered as a Scout Leader with Boy Scouts Troop 96 for 30 years, and been involved with the Nolichucky Ruritan and Community Ministries Food Bank.
He is a member of Andrew Johnson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 in Greeneville and is an active member of Hartman’s Chapel Church.
The national anthem and “God Bless the U.S.A.” will be performed at the service by Briana Shelton.
During the service, Grady Barefield, a U.S. Army veteran and chairman of Veterans Memorial Park, will provide an update on the Memorial Park, its upkeep and future.
At the conclusion of the service, the Greene County Honor Guard will fire a three-volley salute and Taps will be played.
An opening invocation and closing benediction will be provided at the memorial by Greene County Honor Guard Chaplain Richard Gosnell.
CLEAN-UP SET FOR SATURDAY
A clean-up of Veterans Memorial Park, organized by Bluebird Exteriors, is being held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon in order to prepare for the Memorial Day service.
Bluebird Exteriors and volunteers will spend Saturday morning cleaning and prepping the park on Forest Street for the event.
The park is in need of hedge trimming, cleaning around the base of the monuments, washing the park benches, and cleaning under the pavilion.
While work begins at 9 a.m. volunteers are welcome to come at any time during the clean-up to help out.
Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own hedge trimmers and rakes if possible.
Lunch will be served at the park clean-up as well.
Bluebird Exteriors is still looking for volunteers for Saturday’s Veterans Park clean-up the event.
Those wishing to volunteer can message Bluebird Exteriors, LLC on Facebook or call 423-657-0880 so that the organizer knows how much food to provide for lunch for the volunteers.