Wednesday is the 25th anniversary of one of the most horrific crimes in Greene County history.
Anyone over a certain age remembers well the April 6, 1997, murders of the Lillelid family on a remote road near Interstate 81 in Baileyton.
For the first time, a memorial gathering is planned at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Payne Hollow Lane site where the victims died.
Its organizer is a Greene County native who recently launched a true crime podcast series. Episodes of the Lillelid podcast by James Stewart, titled “The Devil Came Knocking,” are available on social media sites like Spotify.
Podcasts include interviews with those who investigated and prosecuted the crime, several defendants serving life prison terms, family members and acquaintances of the defendants, a friend of the victims, and information about the surviving family member.
The most recent podcast includes an interview with a woman who spent time in an Arizona juvenile detention facility with two of the then-teenage Lillelid defendants after they were apprehended while trying to cross into Mexico.
The Lillelid case became national news amid allegations of Satanic beliefs on the part of the six defendants as the motive for the crime. The podcast series includes interviews with some who believe the allegations — central to the prosecution’s case against the Lillelid defendants — to be true, and others who strongly refute the claims and advocate clemency for several of them.
Stewart, who works in the information technology field, said this week the podcast series allows listeners to draw their own conclusions.
Stewart said at least one member of law enforcement who was among the first to arrive at the crime scene plans to attend the memorial, which is open to the public.
“We’re just trying to put together something nice for the family and pay our respects,” he said.
LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE
Six Kentucky natives are serving life without parole prison sentences in Tennessee prisons for the shooting deaths of Vidar Lillelid, his wife, Delfina, and their 6-year-old daughter, Tabitha.
The family members died of injuries after being kidnapped from a rest stop on southbound Interstate 81 in Greene County. The victims were shot a short time later on Payne Hollow Lane near Baileyton. Son Peter Lillelid, 2 years old at the time of the crime, was shot and left for dead but survived his wounds, which left him blind in one eye.
Now 27, Peter Lillelid was raised by relatives in Sweden and does not want to be associated with the crime as an adult.
In February 1998, the defendants entered guilty pleas in Greene County Criminal Court to three counts each of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and theft before Judge James E. Beckner, who passed away in 2020.
The six defendants are Jason Blake Bryant, who was 14 at the time of the shootings; Karen Renae Howell, who was 17; Natasha Wallen Cornett, who was 18; Crystal Sturgill, who was 18; Edward Dean Mullins, who was 19; and Joseph Risner, then 20 years old.
The criminal case involving the six young defendants from Eastern Kentucky played out on a national stage. As the 20th anniversary of the crimes approached in 2017, emails by Howell and Sturgill to The Greeneville Sun expressed remorse. Both sought to explain their actions.
C. Berkeley Bell, former district attorney general who served as chief prosecutor in the Lillelid case, said in 2017 the shootings were part of “some sort of Satanic ritual” and the plea agreement for the defendants was appropriate.
“They got the justice that they deserved, and they’re not entitled to any type of relief,” Bell said.
THE CRIME
On the afternoon of April 6, 1997, the Lillelid family was driving back to their Knoxville-area home from a Jehovah’s Witness gathering in Johnson City. Several of the defendants testified during their 1998 sentencing hearing that they had left earlier on a trip to New Orleans and had stopped at the southbound I-81 rest area in Greene County because they experienced mechanical problems with the old car they were driving.
“The group brought two guns with them and started the journey in a rickety car, prompting them to talk about upgrading their mode of transportation by stealing a better car,” a U.S. Court of Appeals opinion states in a recitation of the events leading up to the crime.
Vidar Lillelid, a 34-year-old immigrant from Norway, stopped his family’s full-sized Dodge van at the rest area where the six young people had also parked. Lillelid approached the group as they sat at a picnic table and shared his religious views, the Court of Appeals opinion states.
Risner displayed a gun and according to the Tennessee Supreme Court, “directed the Lillelid family to their van.”
The family was kidnapped at gunpoint and then shot multiple times as they stood beside Payne Hollow Lane. Vidar Lillelid and his wife, 28-year-old Delfina Lillelid, were shot to death and their daughter Tabitha fatally wounded. The little girl died the next day at a Knoxville hospital.
The six young people from the Pikeville, Kentucky, area were arrested two days later at a Mexican border crossing in Douglas, Arizona. They were in the Lillelid family’s van.
A plea agreement was reached before trial. The six defendants were sentenced in March 1998 by Beckner to three terms each of life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 25 years.
“Bryant claimed that Risner and Mullins were the shooters, but Howell and her remaining co-defendants maintained that Bryant was the shooter,” according to the Court of Appeals account.
Howell maintained in a 2017 statement to The Greeneville Sun that Bryant was the shooter.
Bell said the defendants never offered a coherent account of events leading up to the shootings. “We’ve never been able to find out from any of them what actually happened,” he said.
HOWELL EMAIL
In her 2017 email, Howell, now 42, acknowledged the profound impact the case had on not only the victims, but “community, family (and) friends.”
“It goes on without end,” she wrote.
Howell wrote that she had no direct role in the shootings and “totally shut down” after they occurred rather than report the crime to the authorities.
Howell wrote she is guilty “of going along with robbery and kidnapping, which has haunted my heart and mind since that day.”
In the 2017 message, Howell wanted to dispel perceptions that the six young people were a “Satanic cult” intent on starting a crime spree inspired by movies like “Natural Born Killers.”
“We were not a ‘cult.’ None of us even hung out together as a group,” Howell wrote. Howell said she had dated Risner for about a month and was friends with Cornett, and knew the others to varying degrees with the exception of Bryant, who she only met “a day or two prior to the crime through Natasha.”
Pre-sentence testimony established that Reiser suggested the group steal a van. Sturgill and Mullins never left the vehicle they were in while the shootings occurred, Howell wrote.
“Being that I was a juvenile at the time meant that (a plea agreement) had no benefit for me at all. I was given three days to sign this deal or they would seek the death penalty on the four adults,” Howell wrote. “Needless to say, I felt pressured and extremely manipulated into signing that plea bargain.”
Howell added at the conclusion of the email, “I don’t believe that I deserve to die in prison for this murder. I never thought or even wanted or intended that someone should die.”
‘DECIDE FOR THEMSELVES’
Over the years, numerous appeals and petitions for post-conviction relief by the defendants have been denied.
Sturgill, now 43, was asked by an advocate for her release if she wanted to comment on the memorial service planned by Stewart.
“I would like to say something but ultimately the memorial should be about the Lillelids, not me. It shouldn’t even be about the horror that happened 25 years ago, it should be about the light that they shined in this world of darkness,” Sturgill wrote Friday. “What I can say is that the light inside of them was not extinguished that day, that it still shines forth from all the people who they impacted, from every life they touched.”
The friend, Doug Cavanaugh, is a longtime advocate for Sturgill and Howell’s release from prison. Cavanaugh said Stewart’s podcast series contains information further indicating that the Lillelid murders had nothing to do with “devil worship.”
“This is THE most important podcast regarding Karen and her case that you will hear for a long time,” Cavanaugh wrote in an email.
A close friend of the Lillelid family who knew them when they lived in Florida suggested those who attend Wednesday’s memorial service observe an ancient Jewish tradition of leaving a small “visitation stone” at the Payne Hollow Lane site off I-81 Exit 36 as an act of remembrance.
Stewart will read a statement from the family friend, who lives out of state and is unable to attend, then “open (the memorial) to everybody.”
“More than anything, I just kind of wanted to pay my respects to the family. It will give everyone some closure,” Stewart said.
Stewart, 36, was 11 years old when the Lillelid murders occurred. His research led him to develop personal beliefs about the case.
“I have a viewpoint, but the only thing I am doing with the podcast is trying to present it as honestly and truthfully as I can,” Stewart said. “I think people can make up their own mind and decide for themselves.”