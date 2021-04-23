The tornado outbreak of April 27-28, 2011, was a harrowing event that forever changed the lives of many who experienced it.
At least five separate tornadoes roared through sections of Greene County on the night of April 27 into the early morning of April 28 a decade ago.
The tornadoes claimed seven lives in Greene County, and inflicted another fatality just over the Washington County line in the South Central community. Nearly 300 people suffered injuries.
The tornadoes destroyed at least 48 houses and 38 mobile homes, and caused major damage to more than 35 others in Greene County.
More than 60 barns and other farm outbuildings were destroyed, while numerous others sustained some level of damage.
Overall damage to property in Greene County was initially estimated at $12 million, although total damage likely resulted in a significantly larger sum.
“It’s the big event of our generation. It’s the big event of recorded history,” Morristown-based National Weather Service meteorologist David Gaffin said at a presentation several months after the outbreak at Carson-Newman University.
By “recorded history,” Gaffin was referring to the years after 1950, when the science of tornado prediction and analysis became more precise.
“It’s a very big event and a very extraordinary event, but hopefully we will not see it again for a long time,” said Gaffin, who has since retired.
Morristown-based NWS Science and Operations Officer David Hotz called the event “a classic generational outbreak of tornadoes.”
A community memorial service marking the 10th anniversary of the outbreak will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in remembrance of those who lost their lives. The memorial service, organized by the Camp Creek Ruritan Club, will be held at the memorial site at 2999 Camp Creek Road. The service is open to the public.
BEYOND THE NUMBERS
There was a very human side to the disaster, which was part of a “Super Tornado” outbreak across the Southeast that claimed more than 320 lives. The National Weather Service reported the tornadoes that devastated sections of Greene County were part of a natural disaster unparalleled since reliable records began to be kept in 1950.
The outbreak between April 25 and 28, 2011, produced 362 confirmed tornadoes, with 216 occurring on April 27 alone.
“Dozens of the tornadoes produced severe to catastrophic property damage with all damage from the outbreak totaling to near $11 billion,” according to an NWS event overview.
April 27, in particular, “was an unforgettable day” as likely the deadliest single-day for tornadoes since 1936. The events of 2011 eclipsed the 1974 “Super Outbreak” that claimed many lives across several states.
First responders and survivors shared their memories of the night of April 27, 2011, and what they experienced afterward.
STEVE BURNS
Former Sheriff Steve Burns will never forget the tornadoes and helping to coordinate the massive relief effort in the chaotic hours immediately following the tornadoes, and during the days that followed.
The experience was on the mind of Burns earlier this week.
“I was out at Camp Creek yesterday talking to a lot of people and we were out there reminiscing,” said Burns, now chief of the Mosheim Police Department.
When dawn came on the morning of April 28, Burns recalls “a lot of the trees on the hill were all the same height. All the tops were blown off. That’s something I will never forget.”
Even before it got light on April 28, dozens of first responders and other volunteers with chain saws and other heavy equipment converged on the Quick Stop Market at the intersection of the 107 Cutoff and Greystone Road. The parking lot quickly filled with emergency vehicles.
During the day of April 27, the sheriff’s department began receiving the first reports of impending severe weather.
Late that night, deputies and others began looking for injured residents and removing debris from roads in Camp Creek. The grim task of recovering tornado victims also began. Burns was in the area of Greystone Road.
“When we were there, we heard over the radio that another one was coming. One went right over us to Horse Creek, where the last fatality was,” Burns said. “My vehicle was rocking and rolling. We realized within a few minutes it had touched down.”
‘We went back over to the store at the crossroads and I bet there were 200 volunteers standing there. They were like, ‘What do we do now?’ We realized we would be there for a long time and we basically got our command center and set it up at the store.”
At first light, “It was just devastation. We thought we knew what it looked like during the night, but we absolutely couldn’t comprehend what it looked like when morning came,” Burns said.
The sheriff’s department began receiving calls from concerned residents about the well being of family members and friends.
“We would take numbers and call to see if they were OK. By afternoon, we had a long list,” Burns said.
Law enforcement “also wanted to secure that whole area and wanted to secure areas for emergency workers.”
Greeneville Light & Power System and other utilities arrived “and they just did an outstanding job,” he said.
“Volunteers came in from a lot of other areas,” Burns added. “We just hit the ground running and there was tremendous support from all the people out there. There were farmers with tractors and chain saws and people out there with construction equipment. We utilized any piece of equipment that we had. It was just amazing.”
When it became apparent that more space was needed, the command center was moved to the grounds of the Free Will Baptist Family Ministries near Camp Creek Elementary School.
“It was 22 days before I even took a break,” Burns said.
Burns’ decades of law enforcement experience includes countless calls to the Camp Creek and Horse Creek communities.
“In my law enforcement carer I’ve seen that mountain burn, I’ve seen it destroyed by water and destroyed by wind,” Burns said. “It is a beautiful mountain, but sometimes it is deadly.”
CAMP CREEK RESIDENTS
People shopping last weekend at the Creekside Market in Camp Creek have distinctive memories of the tornados that roared through the community.
Sam Jennings was only 11 years old on April 27, 2011, but remembers sheltering in the basement of his family’s home.
“It was a crazy time. About all the neighbors around there lost their houses,” Jennings said. “From our house on up, every house through the (Camp Creek Elementary) school got destroyed or damaged. We lost a barn, but that’s just about all we lost. We tried to help all the neighbors we could that night.”
After the tornado passed through, Jennings walked down the road near his family’s house.
“It looked like a war zone. It was crazy. I hope we never see anything like that again,” Jennings said.
Pam Ricker is manager of the Creekside Market.
“It was a lot of devastation. It happened to a lot of our customers here,” she said.
Ricker, who lived on Morgan Loop, worked until 10 p.m. on the night of April 27.
“I just felt the wind start blowing,” she said “I could not believe the devastation. God had ahold of it.”
Some neighbors came over and asked to stay in Ricker’s basement.
“They said it sounded like a train coming,” she said.
Some people moved away from Camp Creek after the tornado outbreak.
“I have a friend who gets terrified when the wind blows,” Ricker said.
L.A. Johnson, of Red Hill Road, said he saw the funnel cloud coming, but the tornado bypassed his house.
“It went over by everything. I heard it going through and then it got real quiet,” Johnson said. “I walk every day and when I went through (where it hit), it was amazing.”
DAVID WEEMS
David Weems was Greene County highway superintendent in 2011. Highway department crews worked for months after the storms clearing and repairing roads and removing tons of debris.
The night of the tornado “will always be a memory for me. The vast destruction to homes, roads, power lines, and trees was not only devastating, but remarkable that wind could do so much damage,” Weems said.
On the night of April 27, the highway department was called out to the Camp Creek community to clear roads for emergency personnel.
“The whole area was covered with downed trees, wind was blowing fiercely, rain was pouring, and we were told to take cover because another tornado was coming,” Weems recalled. “We took cover in the truck because my guys and I had nowhere to go. The truck was the only place safe to be. People were trying to find family members and running around to help each other.
One “devastating” memory, “finding a couple that were deceased in their flattened home,” stands out.
“This is a memory that I try to forget. It saddens me that lives were lost and the beauty of the area was altered,” Weems said.
“My heart goes out to all the people that were affected and my respect is gigantic for all the people that spent many hours away from their own families to take care of the people of Camp Creek,” he said. “I will always remember the outpouring of community effort to rebuild the community. We didn’t know each other, but yet somehow there will always be a bond between our hearts.”
WESLEY HOLT
Current Sheriff Wesley Holt, then a sheriff’s department captain and chief of the St. James Volunteer Fire Department, was at home the night of April 27 “watching the radar and listening to what was happening in other counties of our state with the tornado outbreak.”
“Not long after the weather radio alarm had gone off of a possible tornado approaching our area, my (Greeneville Emergency &) Rescue Squad pager went off stating there were houses blown down around Camp Creek,” Holt said. “I was one of many first responders to arrive in Camp Creek on that dark night. Dispatch had advised that we needed to go to Tabor Road near the (Mount Tabor United Methodist) church because a house had been blown away in that area.”
Responders arriving on Tabor Road found a tree had been blown across the road that had be removed to gain access to the immediate area.”
“While we removed the tree, other responders walked on in,” Holt said.
A deceased man and an injured woman were found on the property.
“It was an eerie scene with only our flashlights and vehicle lights to use. It was raining and debris was everywhere. I was joined by several firemen and rescue squad members and we starting making our way up Tabor Road, removing debris as best we could and checking on people,” Holt said. “We encountered several areas where the trees were too large for us to remove and we had to cut fences and make our way around through fields and yards.”
The rescue workers checked each house to ensure occupants were safe.
“During this time, we started to have winds pick up at a stronger pace and I had my group take cover. I asked dispatch to check with the weather service in Morristown to make sure there was not another tornado in our area,” Holt said.
Foremost in Holt’s mind was the safety of first responders.
“A short time later the dispatchers relayed that, indeed, a tornado had gone over us and had touched down in the Horse Creek area.”
After hours in the rain, the group returned to the command center.
“Sheriff Burns told me to go home and get some dry clothes on and come back to the command post. I spent the next 30 days working at the command post,” Holt said.
Credit is due to many for their selfless work, he said.
“I saw a lot of lives changed due to this event. Many lost loved ones, their homes, and their belongings. What I remember most about this event was that Greene County came together for those affected by the tornadoes,” Holt said.
He said that food, water, clothing, and shelter were provided to those in need. First responders, volunteers, the highway department and utility workers all did an “outstanding” job, Holt said.
HEATHER SIPE
The Greene County Office of Emergency Management and other county officials took an active role in the tornado rescue and recovery efforts.
Heather Sipe, current county emergency operations director, was EMA operations officer in 2011. She managed the emergency operations center and assisted with organizing shelters with the Red Cross that began opening the afternoon of April 27. More than 600 people were sheltered in Greene County. A partial Emergency Operations Center was opened until confirmation of tornadoes and fatalities were reported. A full Emergency Operations Center was eventually opened on the grounds of Freewill Baptist Ministries in Camp Creek.
“In the days prior to April 27, three days prior, our office was busy preplanning with other response department heads and jurisdictional mayors and other key officials” as updated NWS information came in, Sipe said.
“Our office was also using that time to get information out to the community (and) information about the potential risks that our area was facing in the coming days,” Sipe said.
The first tornado warning came in at 9:42 p.m. on April 27 and the last warning was at 1 a.m. on April 28.
“I will never forget those times. They are carved in my mind,” Sipe said.
JEFF IDELL
Even before the winds subsided, volunteers were rushing to the affected areas to help. A nonprofit organization dormant since the flooding of 2001 was re-organized and played a major role in coordinating assistance to rebuilding after the tornado.
AIDNET, which stands for Assistance In Disaster Northeast Tennessee, was re-activated. Jeff Idell, owner of Idell Construction Co., was one of those who took a leadership role. He remains president of AIDNET, which could be re-activated should another natural disaster occur.
“The tornado event was like nothing I have ever experienced. The fear of that night still rings in my mind. I remember gathering my family and going to the basement from 8 p.m. until after midnight,” Idell said. “I went to work the next morning and started to hear news reports of what had happened in the Camp Creek and Horse Creek areas.”
Idell said by 9 a.m. on April 28, he and others “had mobilized all our forces to the area to start helping families get their roofs covered and help in any way we could.”
“A couple days later, I joined with Southern Baptist Disaster Relief to help remove trees from driveways and get more roofs covered. Then Wayne Bettis (of Camp Creek Ruritan) called and asked if I would help with AIDNET,” Idell said.
Jim Ramey, with the Tennessee Baptist Disaster Relief Ministry, had extensive experience responding to natural disasters. He volunteered to lead AIDNET.
“That is where the long-term recovery was formed to help with all the families that we could assist in rebuilding back the area,” Idell said. AIDNET coordinated volunteer efforts to help tornado victims rebuild and restore their lives.
Help came from many sources.
“The funding came from so many different people, businesses, civic organizations and churches. I was amazed that when we had a need, shortly after that the need was meet. God showed up in so many ways and showed out!” Idell said. “It was like nothing I have ever witnessed. My faith is stronger today because of this.”
“The people of the area affected were eager to get back to normal. It took two years of rebuilding, but the trees still have scars when I drive through the area today,” Idell said.
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
The 2011 tornado outbreak has been the subject of extensive study. The National Weather Service office in Morristown was involved in tracking the deadly storms for days before they struck Northeast Tennessee.
Hotz has vivid memories of the 2011 tornadoes.
“The tornado outbreak of April 27-28th of 2011 is one of those events you will never forget,” he said.
Hotz recalled coming into the Morristown NWS office at 8 a.m. on April 27 and remaining there until 5 a.m. April 28.
“As meteorologists, we are trained for severe weather events, but this outbreak was a generational one. We knew that during this day, there was going to be a large severe weather outbreak, but we had no idea that the magnitude of tornadoes was going to be this extreme. By the early morning of April 28, everyone in the office was mentally exhausted,” Hotz said.
Over the next several days, NWS staff was “also very busy doing storm surveys and talking with local emergency management and the public about the tornadic damage,” Hotz said.
The NWS called the “magnitude and intensity” of the storms “historical and unprecedented.”
When forecasters at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, and Morristown had to make the decision to put an area under a Tornado Watch, “it was extremely stressful and a huge responsibility,” he said.
On the day of the outbreak, “The office was abuzz with activity. In the operations area, the radar meteorologists issued numerous tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. The workload was busy and intense,” Hotz said.
“It was truly a team effort and people jumped in as necessary,” Hotz said.
After the storms passed, weeks of storm surveys began. NWS Morristown sent out five teams to evaluate the damage.
“Forecasters know the destructive force of a tornado, and you can be overcome by a dreadful feeling of knowing that people are in harm’s way. You hope that people have taken the steps to protect themselves and have heeded the warnings,” Hotz said.
Could it happen again in Greene County?
“Tornado outbreaks are likely within our lifetime but chances are very low that we will experience the same magnitude as the Tornado outbreak of April 27-28, 2011,” Hotz said.
The NWS Morristown office created a website about the event titled “April 27, 2011: An Unforgettable Day.”
The website says the 2011 “Super Outbreak” was “one of the deadliest and costliest tornado outbreaks in recorded history.”
The NWS website can be viewed at https://noaa.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=61e843c3094e4b00bf8b5568034dde63.