Two men in a pickup truck seen doing donuts about 6:25 p.m. Monday on a Locust Street baseball field were taken into custody by Greeneville police.
Charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and delivery or sale of a Schedule VI drug were driver Roderick Chance Thomas-Kirby, 21, of Detroit; and passenger Skylar Grant Blackburn, 20, of 565 Liberty Hill Road South, Chuckey.
Police got a description of the truck and located it at Maxx Mart on West Church Street, Officer Cody Greene said in a report.
The truck had clay dust on the back tailgate. Police spoke with Blackburn and Thomas-Kirby,who admitted he was doing donuts on the baseball field “and was just having fun and entertaining the children in the neighborhood,” the report said.
Blackburn told police there was marijuana in the truck and told officers where it was. Thomas-Kirby had a large amount of cash on one of his pockets, the report said.
A search of the truck located 1.5 Oxycodone pills, 2.5 grams of marijuana and a box of sandwich baggies. Neither man admitted ownership of the drugs.
Thomas-Kirby and Blackburn were held on bond pending appearances Wednesday in General Sessions Court.