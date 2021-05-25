Two men charged in connection with a January 2019 home invasion and stabbing of the homeowner were sentenced Friday in Greene County Criminal Court to 10-year prison terms.
William Lance Gunter and William Nelson Gunter were charged after the crime with attempted first-degree murder. Both entered guilty pleas Friday to an amended aggravated assault charge.
William Nelson Gunter, 62; and William Lance Gunter, 42; also entered guilty pleas to facilitation of especially aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.
Easch man was sentenced by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. to a 10-year prison term for facilitation of especially aggravated robbery, and 3 years each for the aggravated assault and aggravated burglary charges. The sentences will run concurrently.
A third defendant, 59-year-old Patricia Ann Roberts, is charged with especially aggravated robbery and theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000. A plea hearing for Roberts was continued Friday by Dugger to July 29.
The victim, then 66 years old, received multiple knife-inflicted stab wounds during the Jan. 13, 2019, incident at a Briar Patch Lane home. He was taken to Johnson City Medical Center, underwent surgery and required a lengthy recovery period, according to court officials.
The Gunters and Roberts, who all lived on White Sands Road, were taken into custody the day after the stabbing.
The victim knew at least one of the alleged participants in the home invasion crime.
“It is my understanding that the victim was acquainted with one of the defendants,” sheriff’s Detective Capt. Jeff Morgan said after the arrest of the Gunters and Roberts.
Investigation showed that the Gunters stole cash and medications from the victim, who was knocked to the ground during the incident. A phone at the Briar Patch Lane home was broken to prevent occupants from calling for help, investigative reports said.
The Gunters and Roberts were charged with especially aggravated robbery “by knowing theft of property from the victim by violence or putting the (victim) in fear,” reports said.
Roberts allegedly drove the Gunters to and from the Briar Patch Lane house, a report said.
They entered the home and stole the money and medications. Property taken from the victim was found after the incident at the White Sands Road home where the defendants lived.
Also found at the White Sands Road property was a car allegedly stolen on Jan. 12, 2019, from the parking lot of the Dollar General store on Victory Lane just off Asheville Highway. The Chevrolet Aveo was valued at $5,000.
Charges of especially aggravated robbery, theft of property valued at more than $2,500 and criminal trespass were dismissed against the Gunters as part of the plea agreement with the state. Both men were given credit for time served and sentenced at 30 percent release eligibility.