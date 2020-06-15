Arrest warrants for aggravated assault were issued Sunday night by sherif’s deputies for two men who injured each other with a baseball bat during a fight in a Newport Highway apartment and had to be hospitalized.
Kyle A. York, 3725 Newport Highway, allegedly used a bat to cause a serious head injury to Malcolm J. Horton, of Braketree Lane.
The incident happened about 10 p.m. Sunday at the Newport Highway address. A woman and York were arguing in a bedroom, and Horton entered to intercede. He was allegedly struck in the head with the bat by York, suffering a serious injury.
While defending himself, Horton got control of the bat and struck York in the head, causing a serious injury, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report.
Both York and Horton were taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital East. Their conditions were not available Monday morning.