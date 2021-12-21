Stress increases during the holiday season for some people, leading to physical illness, depression, anxiety and substance abuse.
Those who experience a mental health crisis, live with substance abuse or exhibit suicidal behavior during the winter holidays have resources and services available through the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to help navigate challenges and strengthen community connections, a news release said.
"Saving a life, your own or someone else's, should never be a solo effort. Support is available to help Tennesseans who are living with mental health challenges, and we urge you to learn what to look for, when to act, and who to contact if faced with a mental health emergency or suicidal crisis,” Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said in the release.
TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams said the holiday season “can be a tremendously stressful time for many individuals who are living with mental health challenges such as depression and anxiety.”
"No matter what you're going through, please know there is hope, and help is available,” Williams said.
Some of the mental health and suicide prevention resources include:
PREVENTION SERVICES
The Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Services Directory provides a comprehensive list of suicide prevention resources available across the state to support efforts to reduce deaths by suicide. The directory includes all suicide prevention, intervention and post-intervention resources throughout the state, such as training, resources and services for help, support groups, fact sheets, and infographics and data.
Developed through a partnership of the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, the directory can be downloaded at https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/program-areas/vipp/TDH-Suicide-Prevention-Resource-Guide-Final-Draft-9-24-2021.pdf .
STATEWIDE CRISIS LINE
The Tennessee Statewide Crisis Line, available 24 hours a day and 365 days a year, is a free resource for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis. All calls are routed to a trained crisis counselor in the caller’s area, who will provide support and guidance and work to connect a caller with appropriate community supports. Call 855-274-7471 or text "TN" to 741-741.
RESILIENTN
ResilienTN is an initiative that works to prevent the loss of life to overdose and suicide by empowering Tennesseans with the tools and knowledge to overcome their personal challenges and watch out for and help those around them, the release said.
The campaign includes training in overdose reversal and suicide prevention, events focused on addiction recovery efforts on college campuses, and suicide prevention among people living with substance use.
A calendar of events and other resources are available at https://tntogether.com/shareables/ .
TENNESSEE REDLINE
The Tennessee REDLINE offers a convenient and confidential 24/7/365 resource for substance misuse treatment referrals. The service is provided by the Tennessee Association for Alcohol, Drug and other Addiction Services through a contract with the TDMHSAS. Referrals are available by phone call or text at 800-889-9789. For more information, go to https://www.tn.gov/behavioral-health/substance-abuse-services/prevention/tennessee-redline.html .