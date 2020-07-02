Retiring to Greene County in 2000, Don and Pat Merzlak did not ease into a life of relaxation, but began what could be considered a second career as volunteers.
The Merzlaks have spent two decades as court system advocates for local children experiencing abuse or neglect.
For that work, the Greeneville Exchange Club honored the couple Tuesday as recipients of the Book of Golden Deeds, the organization’s highest award.
The Merzlaks join a group of just over 50 of Greeneville’s most committed volunteers, honored with the annual award through the decades for their impact on the community.
“In the year 2000, Don and Pat realized true calling as CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocate) volunteers,” said Exchangite Jerry Anderson in presenting the honor during the club’s annual award banquet held at the General Morgan Inn.
The couple have handled four to five cases at a time since they started volunteering and for a time were the only CASA volunteers serving local children, Anderson said.
“They are very deserving to be our 2020 Book of Golden Deeds winners,” he said.
The award is the keystone of the Exchange Club’s annual banquet, where members also celebrate one another’s achievements, install a new slate of officers for the year ahead and announce youth scholarship and award recipients.
AWARD RECIPIENTS
The Merzlaks have been married for 68 years and have two children and five adopted Indian children. They have lived in several states — Don’s native Montana, West Virginia and Ohio — but most of their time has been spent in Asheville, North Carolina. Pat is a native of North Carolina.
Both have been active in serving the community. Pat was a hospital nurse, and Don, who was a paratrooper in the military, coached basketball for several years as well as serving as a football referee, Anderson said.
When they retired in 2000, Don sold his electrical business and they moved to Greene County. That was also the year they became CASA volunteers. These volunteers are appointed by judges to advocate in a child’s best interest until the case is closed and the child is in a safe and permanent home.
The program wasn’t called CASA back then, but they did the same duties, working with a group from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City. At that time, the Merzlaks were the only ones serving children in Greene County, Anderson said.
The organization with which the Merzlaks were working folded in 2008 and the CASA organization now in existence grew from that.
In 2008, Don was named CASA Volunteer of the Year by the Tennessee Bar Association Young Lawyers Division for his tireless effort and professionalism in representing children in the community.
Due to the recent increase in coronavirus cases, the Merzlaks did not attend the banquet, but Anderson delivered the award to them the next day.
The club also recognized Paige Mengel as Exchangite of the Year. Mengel, who is currently serving as treasurer for the organization, is a 20-year member.
YOUTH AWARDS
Ty Youngblood, a 2020 graduate of Greeneville High School, received the Exchange Club Student of the Year award.
Presenting the award, Anderson described Youngblood as “an example of an excellent all-around student. He is smart, with a 3.966 grade point average, is athletic, with many football and track and field accolades, and has many community service hours.”
Among his athletic accomplishments are earning 2017-2019 All-State Football Awards, being named the Region 1 4A Defensive Player of the Year, a 2019 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalist, a member of the 2017 and 2018 state championship football teams and receiving 2016 and 2017 All State honors for track & field.
Youngblood has also represented Greeneville High at the Student Congress on Policies in Education and is the only GHS student who has served as an officer for two years in his role as vice-president.
The son of Misty and Trey Youngblood, he will be attending Furman University.
The club also presented two Hugh Felts Memorial Scholarships. Each recipient is awarded $4,000, or $500 per semester. Ainsley Freeman, a Greeneville High School graduate, and Aubrey Horner, a West Greene High School graduate, earned the scholarships.
Freeman earned a 4.0 GPA at Greeneville High, was a member of the Greene County Partnership’s Youth Council, was co-captain of the GHS Varsity Cheer Squad, and was homecoming queen her senior year. She is the daughter of Michelle Freeman and Rodney Freeman.
Horner graduated with a 4.3 GPA from West Greene and has volunteered in hospitals, nonprofit organizations and as an after-school tutor. She earned several academic honors and was a member of the Youth Council. She is the daughter of Timothy and Angie Horner.
Both plan to attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.