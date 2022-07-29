Kenneth D. Bowman, 55, of 750 John Bird Road, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with manufacture of methamphetamine and other offenses following a traffic stop by Greeneville police on West Andrew Johnson Highway.
Bowman was also charged with driving while in possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, having no proof of vehicle insurance and a registration violation.
Police working a special detail saw a pickup truck without a license plate on West Andrew Johnson Highway near Kingsley Avenue and a traffic stop was made, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report.
A records check showed that Bowman’s driver’s license was revoked and he has “habitual offender” status, the report said.
Oxycodone pills and Suboxone were found in Bowman’s shorts pocket. A search of the truck located a glass pipe with residue, a spoon with residue, and a butane torch in a tray next to the cup holders.
Also found were a suspected “meth rock,” scales, plastic bags and other non-prescribed pills in a plastic box in the center console. Other pills in non-prescribed bottles, along with more suspected meth and suspected cocaine, were found in a bag in the rear floorboard.
Police located other drugs in a lock box in the bed of the pickup truck. Bowman gave officers a key to open the lock box, the report said.
Found inside were 30 grams of suspected meth, eight grams of suspected cocaine, 46 Oxycodone pills, two Clonazepam pills, 13.5 Suboxone pills and 20.5 buprenorphine pills.
Bowman allegedly admitted the drugs were his but did not admit to selling them, the report said.
The 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force will seize the Chevrolet Avalanche truck and an unspecified amount of cash found on Bowman and in the truck glove box.
Bowman was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.