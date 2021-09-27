A Bulls Gap man who sold quantities of methamphetamine in Greene and Hawkins counties was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Greeneville to serve a 121-month prison term.
Michael Chad Myers, 39, also known as “Milk Man,” entered a guilty plea in June to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Clifton L. Corker.
Under terms of a plea agreement, Myers must serve at least a 10-year prison sentence. Corker also sentenced Myers to a five-year term of supervised release after release from prison.
Myers, of 2600 Gap Creek Road, was the subject of an investigation that began in late 2018 by the 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and FBI. Several meth trafficking associates were also identified during the investigation.
During the course of the investigation, a confidential informant purchased methamphetamine from Myers at his Bulls Gap home eight times between December 2018 and July 2019, according to court documents.
In six of the controlled buys, “the exchange took place in Myers’ bedroom where he kept the methamphetamine in a dresser drawer,” the plea document states.
On at least one occasion, a pistol was seen in the same drawer.
On June 26, 2019, a search warrant was executed at the Gap Creek Road address just inside the Greene County line. Two grams of meth, a loaded pistol and drug paraphernalia were found. Myers was not present when the warrant was executed.
Myers was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug for resale, maintaining a dwelling for the use of controlled substances, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute.
Myers was free on bond after the June 2019 arrest and continued to sell methamphetamine, according to the plea document.
A second search warrant was executed on Aug. 20, 2019. Authorities found more than 2.3 pounds of meth and $4,067 in Myers’ bedroom closet, information in the plea agreement said.
Myers was charged after the second search warrant with possession of a Schedule II drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute and maintaining a dwelling for drug use, sales and storage.
Meth found in the house “was packaged in baggies intended to be distributed to (his) customers,” a DTF agent’s report said.
“(Myers) was selling, storing and using illegal drugs inside the residence,” another report said.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office assisted the DTF and FBI.
Myers had been scheduled in May for a Greene County Criminal Court jury trial. The trial date was continued, and on June 28, state charges against Myers were dismissed in satisfaction of charges filed by federal authorities.
Corker considered mitigating factors in sentencing Myers to 121 months in prison. Sentencing guidelines included the possibility of a 168-month maximum sentence.
Through his lawyer, Jonathan Cave, Myers “did not contest that he should be punished for his crime” and had “actively taken responsibility for his conduct” in negotiating the plea agreement with federal prosecutors, according to his sentencing memorandum.
Myers’ “ill-advised attempt to feed his drug habit through his drug dealing has resulted in him asking (Corker) to sentence him to 121 months in prison for his first felony conviction,” the sentencing memorandum said.
Myers is considered a non-violent offender.
Myers “realizes, more than anyone, the seriousness of his offense (and) has seen first-hand, even prior to the arrests, how drugs have absolutely destroyed entire families,” the memorandum said.
Myers requested that he be recommended to attend a 500-hour residential drug abuse program and vocational training while in prison.
The plea agreement signed April 23 specifies the 121-month federal prison sentence. It includes consent to a sentencing enhancement for possession of a firearm, with no enhancement on the maintaining a dwelling charges.
Myers was not indicted by a grand jury. He entered a plea by information in admitting to the meth sale conspiracy offense.
Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Christian Lampe represented the government in the case. Cave declined comment on the case in June after Myers entered the guilty plea.
Myers was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service. He requested incarceration at the federal correctional institution in Beckley, West Virginia, according to the sentencing memorandum.