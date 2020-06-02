A Rogersville man convicted of drug trafficking-related offenses was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Greeneville to a 15-year prison term.
Anthony Dwayne Sensabaugh, 33, entered guilty pleas May 26 to intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He must serve five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Drugs sold by Sensabaugh were also distributed in Greene County, according to 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force agents.
Sensabaugh’s arrest capped a lengthy investigation. In 2017, the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force made controlled purchases of methamphetamine and heroin from Sensabaugh.
“As a result, the DTF and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Sensabaugh’s residence,” the news release said.
During the search, law enforcement officers recovered nearly 18 grams of heroin, more than 14 grams of a cocaine-base substance, nearly 15 grams of cocaine, more than 52 grams of methamphetamine, more than 33 grams of marijuana and a loaded .25 caliber pistol.
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Sensabaugh in February 2019 for another offense. During an interview, Sensabaugh admitted to deputies and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives “that he frequently made purchases of methamphetamine in actual quantities of four to eight ounces weekly prior to the search warrant executed back in 2017,” the release said.
Support was provided by the office of J. Douglas Overbey, U.S. attorney of the Eastern District of Tennessee.
“Our office fully supports our law enforcement partners’ investigative efforts to address the resurgence of heroin and other drugs within our region. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to prosecute individuals involved in the illegal drug and weapon activities that continue to plague our state,” Overbey said in the release.
ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge Frank Haera said two of the Department of Justice’s national strategies to prevent crime, Project Guardian and Project Safe Neighborhood, were used.
“This joint collaboration between local, state, and federal partners helped to ensure there is one less gun on the streets that can be used to perpetuate criminal activity. This focused investigation and future investigations like it will have a lasting impact within our community,” Haera said.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, said cooperation among law enforcement agencies helped make the investigation a success.
“This is a great example of local and federal law enforcement agencies working closely to eradicate dangerous drug dealers out of our communities. The drug dealer’s residence was located across the street from a middle school, which jeopardized the safety and well-being of school staff and its students,” Lawson said in the release.
Sensabaugh’s criminal indictment resulted from an investigation by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the 3rd Judicial District’s DTF, and ATF.
Sensabaugh was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Clifton L. Corker. Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd Martin represented the government in court.
For more information on Project Guardian, visit https://www.justice.gov/projectguardian.