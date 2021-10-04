Elaine M. Chapin, of Meadow Branch Road, Bean Station, was charged about 5 p.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with drug possession offenses after investigating a call about a suspicious pickup truck following another vehicle on Old Asheville Highway.
Chapin was a passenger in the truck. A traffic stop was made at the intersection of Old Asheville Highway and Little Indian Creek Road, Deputy Cody Travis said in a report.
Chapman was reluctant to give her name and was reaching between the seats before being told to step out of the truck, the report said.
Chapin’s purse in the truck contained a small plastic bag holding suspected methamphetamine, five Gabapentin capsules, an ecstasy pill, a Suboxone pill and other pills. Also found in the purse were three syringes and two glass pipes.
Chapin was charged with possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Chapin was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.