Brendan A. Royer, listed as homeless, was charged about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug, vandalism and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers were called to the intersection of Baileyton Access and West Andrew Johnson Highway.
The victim told police that a man identified as Royer threw something at his car windshield and broke it. Royer began walking away when police arrived, Officer Cody Greene said in a report. Royer stopped when told to do so.
A search after arrest turned up a plastic bag containing two grams of suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe.
Royer was held on bond pending a first appearance in court.