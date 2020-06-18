David Lynn Kaywood, Jr., 42, currently of Greeneville, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Court Judge Clifton L. Corker to a 17-year prison term after entering guilty pleas to conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Kaywood was sentenced June 12 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
The criminal indictment naming Kaywood resulted from an investigation by the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, Kingsport Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
In 2017, DTF agents made a controlled purchase of more than 16 grams of methamphetamine from Kaywood and a co-defendant at a Sullivan County location.
Kaywood arrived at the controlled buy in possession of a handgun. In 2018, the Kingsport Police Department arrested two of Kaywood’s co-defendants who were in possession of nearly 40 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm.
In addition to 205 months in prison, Kaywood was sentenced by Corker to five years of supervised release. Kaywood’s sentence will run consecutive to seven cases currently pending in Sullivan County Criminal Court, the news release said.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, “a comprehensive national strategy that creates local partnerships with law enforcement agencies to effectively enforce existing gun laws,” the release said.