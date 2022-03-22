Firearms and methamphetamine were seized by Mosheim police officers following a traffic stop Monday on Main Street, police Chief Dustin Jeffers said in a news release.
Marcus Trey Scalf, 21, of Midway, was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scalf was driving a sport utility vehicle pulled over for speeding on Main Street in Mosheim. When he opened the glove box of the SUV for registration and insurance papers, a handgun was seen, the release said.
Consent was given to search the vehicle. Found inside were about 69 grams of suspected meth, about 18 grams of marijuana, a Ruger .45 caliber pistol, a Highpoint .380 caliber pistol, a .25 caliber pistol, a digital scale, multiple plastic bags and about $540 in cash, the release said.
Scalf was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.