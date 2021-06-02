A Mosheim man slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Greene County Annex on North Cutler Street was charged with driving under the influence and drug possession offenses by Greeneville police.
Brent A. Hickerson, 24, of 8250 Blue Springs Parkway, was charged with DUI-2nd offense, possession of a Schedule I drug-heroin, methamphetamine possession, possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police received a call about 5 p.m. Tuesday regarding an unresponsive man in the annex parking lot in a car with the engine running. The driver was identified as Hickerson.
Hickerson “had a glass pipe between his legs and admitted to using meth earlier in the day,” Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report.
Hickerson had difficulty keeping his eyes open while speaking with officers “and mumbled while speaking,” the report said.
Hickerson was unsteady on his feet and told to lean against the car for support.
Police searched a backpack and found 69 Xanax bars, three grams of meth, 0.1 grams of Heroin, two ecstasy pills, three other glass pipes and and a torch lighter.
Hickerson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.