Methamphetamine and moonshine were found early Thursday in a pickup truck after a traffic stop by Greeneville police.
Coil Richard Sawyer, 36, of Robbinsville, South Carolina, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug, sale or possession of an untaxed alcoholic beverage and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Frances B. Gibson, 36, also of Robbinsville, was charged with sale or delivery of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule VI drug, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police made a traffic stop about 1:50 a.m. Thursday on a pickup truck with a malfunctioning brake light that pulled into the parking lot of the Greeneville Police Department on North College Street. Sawyer and Gibson told police they were lost and trying to get to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report.
A syringe was seen in the truck. Sawyer, the driver, and Gibson were asked to step out of the truck.
Gibson had a bag in her pocket holding marijuana ashes. A spoon was found on the passenger side floorboard, and Gibson was found to have two plastic bags in her mouth containing suspected meth.
Gibson “refused to release the larger bag from her mouth but did after assistance from officers,” the report said.
A search of the Chevrolet Silverado truck located burnt aluminum foil, a pouch containing four syringes, a spoon under the driver’s seat, two cut straws, a plastic bag with residue, a bag containing a small amount of suspected marijuana and a Ball mason jar containing moonshine.
Sawyer allegedly admitted ownership of the moonshine and marijuana. Gibson allegedly admitted ownership of the other items. Both were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.