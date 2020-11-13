Revashane L. Miller, 31, of 165 Rocky Point, was charged about 5:10 a.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with methamphetamine possession and other offenses.
Deputies went to the Midway address to serve active arrest warrants on Miller, Deputy William Carr said in a report.
Deputies were told Miller was in one of the rooms inside the house. She was found hiding behind a sink and taken into custody.
Found at Miller’s feet were small plastic bags, including one containing 14.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Also found were five pills identified as oxycodone and buprenorphine.
Seven small plastic bags were collected, the report said.
Miller was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Miller was also served a violation of probation warrant. She was held without bond pending a General Sessions Court appearance.