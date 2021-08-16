Penny M. Powers, 44, of 262 S. Rufe Tayor Road, was charged about 1:15 p.m. Sunday with possession of a Schedule II drug-methamphetamine and other offenses after sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary in progress call.
Deputies went to an address in the 600 block of Marvin Road and saw a sport utility vehicle in the driveway. Two women and a baby were inside the mobile home, Deputy William Carr said in a report.
One woman provided a name that did not confirm her identity, the report said. The SUV owner gave permission to search the SUV. Found in a bag on the passenger side was a benefits card with Powers’ name on it.
Also found were more than 24 grams of meth, two Clonazepam pills, seven buprenorphine plls, 10 small plastic bags, two digital scales, naloxone, a glass pipe and a bottle cap containing residue.
Powers was identified as the woman who deputies initially could not identify. A records check showed she had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation-2nd offense.
Powers was also allegedly the owner of the items found in the SUV, the report said. She was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.