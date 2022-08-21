Nicholas Edward Smith, 23, of 455 Horton Highway, was charged early Sunday by Greeneville police with evading arrest, delivery or sale of methamphetamine and other offenses after allegedly fleeing an attempted traffic stop by Greeneville police.
Smith was also charged with possession of prohibited weapons, driving while in possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license-3d offense, having no proof of insurance and issued citations for a light law violation, running a stop sign and having an unregistered vehicle.
A records check showed Smith also had an active violation of probation arrest warrant, Officer Will Ervin said in a report.
Police attempted a traffic stop on a pickup truck with one headlight out about 11:45 p.m. Saturday on West Church Street near North Highland Avenue. Lights and sirens were activated. The truck did not stop.
Police located the unoccupied Dodge Dakota pickup truck at the intersection of Locust and North Hardin streets.
“The vehicle appeared to be wrecked on the curb of the street,” the report said.
A witness told police that a man wearing a white shirt and blue jeans ran into nearby woods. Officers set up a perimeter around the woods and called for K-9 assistance.
A Greene County Sheriff’s Department K-9 and handler arrived to assist.
The K-9 led officers to Smith, who surrendered before the dog approached him. Smith had a pair of brass knuckles in his pocket when he was taken into custody, the report said.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS was called to the scene and took Smith to Greeneville Community Hospital, where he received treatment for a hand injury before being booked into the Greene County Detention Center.
A search of the truck located 30 grams of meth “in plain view,” the report said.
Further inventory located four plastic bags containing residue, cash, a glass jar, gauze and two bottles of unknown liquids.
The records check showed the truck had a switched registration tag and that Smith had been charged twice with driving on a suspended license in the past 10 years.
Smith was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.