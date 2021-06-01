Daniel Alan Jennings, 40, of 533 Ragon Hollow Lane, was charged early Friday with delivery or sale of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after sheriff’s deputies investigated a hang-up 911 call from the address.
More than an ounce of suspected methamphetamine was found in the house, Deputy Carson Becker said in a report.
Deputies arrived about 3:35 a.m. Friday and saw a vehicle pulling out of the driveway. A stop was conducted and a woman stepped out of the vehicle “with blood all over her shirt and arms,” the report said.
The woman was asked what happened and she replied that she Jennings “got into it” earlier. Deputies then heard a loud noise coming from the back of the house. They repeatedly knocked on the door and Jennings answered, the report said.
Jennings was placed in handcuffs. During an initial search of the house, deputies found a plastic bag containing suspected meth and two glass pipes on a coffee table.
As he was being taken into custody, Jennings told a relative in the house “to check the drywall in the bathroom and get it finished and (make) sure he understood what he was talking about,” the report said,.
Jennings told deputies there “may be a couple grams of meth” in the house, the report said.
A search of the house turned up digital scales, syringes, plastic bags and marijuana bongs.
The bathroom was also searched. Found in between the drywall of the bathroom and hallway were two plastic bags “containing a large amount of white crystal-like substance and a glass pipe,” the report said.
Jennings claimed ownership of the suspected meth and paraphernalia.
A records check showed Jennings had an active child support arrest warrant. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.