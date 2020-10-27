Crystal Lynn Fields, 41, charged Oct. 9 with methamphetamine possession after a search warrant was served by the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, remains held in the Greene County Detention Center.
Fields was charged “after an extensive investigation involving the distribution of methamphetamine,” a DTF news release said.
The residential search warrant was served at an apartment at 370 Erwin Highway.
In addition to an unspecified quantity of methamphetamine, also seized in the apartment were other drugs, digital scales, plastic bags and firearms.
“The investigation is continuing and further charges are pending,” the news release said.
Assisting DTF agents in the investigation were the 3rd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville Police Department detectives and the GPD Special Response Team.
Fields has an arraignment scheduled for Nov. 30 in Greene County Criminal Court on a violation of probation charge, according to court documents.