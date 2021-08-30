More than 2.5 ounces of suspected methamphetamine was found Saturday by sheriff’s deputies in a car parked at Love’s Travel Stop on Lonesome Pine Trail.
The driver fled on foot and was involved later Saturday afternoon in a pursuit by deputies.
Deputies doing a warrants check about 1:30 p.m. Saturday found a man allegedly trying to conceal himself in the passenger side of a vehicle in the Travel Stop parking lot. He told them the driver was inside the store.
Passenger Joshua R. Smith, 30, was found to have active arrest warrants and was taken into custody.
Deputies learned the driver “took off out of the back of the store” after seeing them outside. The man, named in the report, has active arrest warrants in Greene and other counties, a report said.
The passenger confirmed the driver’s identity. An inventory of the vehicle turned up a lunch box containing a plastic bag holding the suspected methamphetamine and two other bags holding suspected marijuana.
Additional arrest warrants were taken out.
About two hours later, a deputy parked across from a house in the 11000 block of Lonesome Pine Trail saw a sport utility vehicle pull out of the driveway driven by the suspect. The patrol car followed the SUV, which reached speeds up to 80 mph and would not stop for lights and siren.
The pursuit continued to the end of Highway 70 onto highways 113 and 334. The pursuit was broken off after a mechanical malfunction caused the patrol car to lose power.
The SUV owner told deputies she let the suspect borrow the SUV and confirmed he was the man who pulled out of the driveway before the pursuit.
A warrant for felony evading arrest was taken out against the suspect.