No one disputes the death of a 10-month-old Kade Jackson Paris two years ago was a needless tragedy.
The lead prosecutor in the case that resulted in the infant’s mother and her boyfriend at the time entering pleas Monday to second-degree murder in Greene County Criminal Court offered some insights into how the plea agreement came about.
Drugs may have played a role in the baby’s death.
Mother Ashley J. McCamey, 23; and Brandon Michael Marsh, 30; were each sentenced Monday to serve a full 15 years in prison. They had initially been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.
McCamey and Marsh both entered Alford pleas, meaning they maintained their innocence but agreed with Judge John F. Dugger Jr. that if they had gone to trial, a jury likely would have found them guilty of second-degree murder.
Marsh told the judge he was not guilty. McCamey had no comment at sentencing.
Kade Paris was last seen apparently healthy on April 19, 2021. McCamey and the baby boy had been staying with Marsh at his apartment on Twin Barns Road for several days.
Sheriff’s deputies were called on April 22, 2021, to Marsh’s apartment. Investigators found the infant deceased while in the care of McCamey and Marsh, according to grand jury presentments.
Prosecuting Assistant District Attorney General Ritchie Collins, in an email Monday night, cited “difficult circumstances” in the case.
“Many factors had to be taken into consideration before arriving at this plea agreement. These are always agonizing decisions for the State of Tennessee,” Collins wrote.
“On the one hand, you’re tasked with getting justice for a 10-month-old who cannot speak for himself. You have to deal with unfathomable emotions in this type of case because the possibility that anyone (who) can hurt a child evokes the strongest sense of passion in all of us,” Collins wrote. “But on the other hand, we, as prosecutors, while being sworn to protect the rights of the public and victims, are also sworn to safeguard the rights of the accused and not demand punishment under the law to anyone not guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
“The difficult circumstances that forced the state to agree to this plea were essentially two-fold,” Collins wrote.
First, the prosecution “had a case where our own pathologist, the person who conducted the autopsy, was unable to determine the cause of death. While Kade had some bruising about his body, bruises that weren’t there a few days prior to his death, those bruises did not contribute to the child’s death, according to our pathologist,” Collins wrote.
“The greater concern for the state was that Kade had a very small amount of methamphetamine in his digestive system when he died. But not one of our experts, including the pathologist, were able to definitively tell us that the child died due to the effects of methamphetamine,” Collins wrote.
McCamey and Marsh were apparently sleeping on a couch with the baby between them before sheriff’s deputies arrived at the apartment.
“When you combine those factors with the fact that the defendants were engaging in an unsafe sleeping position with Kade, the state was in the untenable position of proving Kade’s death was a homicide when its own pathologist would have to testify that Kade’s death was just as likely to have been caused by negligence as it was caused by a knowing act of neglect,” Collins wrote.
Collins said in court after the plea hearing that the autopsy could not rule out that an unsafe sleeping environment caused the child’s death.
William H. Bell, one of the lawyers representing Marsh, said after sentencing that his client “was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
“It was a constellation of various events that led him to this sad position,” Bell added.
Had McCamey and Marsh been convicted of first-degree murder, they would have been sentenced to 60-year prison terms with no hope of parole until they served at least 51 years. Convictions on the lesser felony child abuse and child neglect offenses could have added 15 to 25 years on each count to their sentences.
“Some will undoubtedly criticize and find disappointment with this outcome. No one is more critical of these plea deals or more disappointed when the state settles a case like this for less than the initial charge than myself. Many sleepless nights went into this decision,” Collins wrote.
“I’m sure it was the same for those representing the defendants. In the end, this resolution was dictated by the evidence and the realization of what the upcoming testimony would be,” Collins concluded.