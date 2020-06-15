Charles Edward Mason, 41, of 718 N. Main St., was charged Friday with methamphetamine possession and other offenses after sheriff’s deputies went to an address on the 6100 block of Kingsport Highway on a warrants check.
Mason was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, evading arrest, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of a Schedule VI drug and tampering with evidence.
A records check showed Mason also had active arrest warrants in Greene and Hamblen counties.
Deputies went to the address on the warrants check and saw a man run away, Deputy Eric Rollyson said in a report.
Another man, identified as Mason, jumped underneath a mobile home to evade deputies and did not initially comply with commands to show his hands, the report said. He was placed in handcuffs after emerging from underneath the trailer and a search was conducted.
Found on Mason were a plastic bag containing about five grams of suspected meth and a plastic bag holding about two grams of suspected marijuana. Mason also had $30 cash in his pocket and $596 in his wallet, the report said.
During a search of the immediate area under the trailer where Mason was found, a Glock handgun with 16 rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber was found, the report said.
Mason was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.