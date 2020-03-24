Randy James Boles, 34, of 5562 Asheville Highway, was charged Saturday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with felony possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a handgun in commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies were called to an address in the 5500 block of Asheville Highway. A man identified as Boles was in the front seat of a car with motor running and the driver’s side door open.
Boles was “slumped over in the driver’s seat,” Lt. Mike Fincher said in a report.
A handgun was seen in the passenger seat, and syringes were in plain view, the report said. The handgun was removed from the car and deputies woke up Boles, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
Boles allegedly denied permission to search the car for drugs. A K-9 unit was called to the scene and the dog alerted on the car, the report said.
A vehicle search turned up a black case found under one of Boles’ hands that contained 4.1 grams of methamphetamine and four Alprazolam pills. Also found was $870 in cash, two rifles, ammunition and more syringes, digital scales, glass pipes and empty plastic bags.
Boles told deputies and an agent from the 3rd Judicial Drug Task Force that the the drugs were not his and were left in the car by the person he was visiting.
Investigation determined that the methamphetamine “was intended for resale or delivery by Boles,” the report said.
Boles was driving an unregistered car with a Sevier County tag “used to transport the methamphetamine from place to place,” the report said.
Bond for Boles was set at $61,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.