Strobe lights fluttered off party-favor hats, and glow-stick necklaces swung off dancers’ necks Saturday night under the glowing New Year’s ball in downtown Greeneville.
Attendees of all ages danced the night away thanks to DJ Snapper spinning tunes for the ninth annual Midnight on Main New Year’s Eve celebration.
Besides music, the event included food trucks and a ball drop conducted by Greeneville Light & Power.
Many who attended the event were excited to see the large crowd turn out.
The all-ages event was coordinated by many local government agencies and small businesses in Greene County. In its ninth year, the event has turned into a tradition for many families to celebrate the new year.
“I think it’s a great event for the whole family to come to downtown Greeneville,” Assistant City Administrator Cathy Osbourne said.
But for some, it was their first time experiencing the New Year’s Eve event.
“We like the set up,” Volker Kemmann said.
While waiting in line for the Top Dog Hot Dog Stand, Kemmann and his wife Birgit said they enjoyed the event. The couple are originally from Germany but have lived in East Tennessee for eight and a half years.
Along with hot dogs, the Main Street event hosted a food court which consisted of Trucky Cheese, Floyd’s Snack Shack and What The Fluff Cotton Candy.
This was the first year Lori Floyd of Floyd’s Snack Shack attended the event as a business.
“It’s a nice experience for us,” Floyd said.
Another first time Midnight on Main celebrator, Justin Rhodes of the Catalyst Coffee Shop, said he sang along with the karaoke event that took place at the cafe at 8 p.m and was excited about the turnout of the event. The cafe was busy with customers the whole night.
At 10 p.m the coffee shop hosted Shelton Fields, a country folk acoustic band that played for a packed crowd. The band’s performers included Greg Fields, Maynard Shelton, Mike Durham, Will McCamey — a senior at Greeneville High school — and Phyllis Shelton.
Before the ball drop occurred at midnight, Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty, with the help of his wife JoLynn, filled the ball with New Year’s resolutions written on small pieces of paper by attendees of the event.
Attendees went into the New Year gratefully, for after the ball was filled the crowd shouted, “Thank you Greeneville.”
With the clock striking midnight, the crowd looked up into the sky above Main Street as fireworks soon captured the gaze of hundreds.
Though Saturday consisted of rain showers during the day and a dense fog in the afternoon, by the time Midnight on Main began, the sky cleared and the New Year’s Eve festivity shined bright into the cool night.