Rain or not, the annual Midnight on Main event will take place Saturday night in downtown Greeneville for its ninth year.
According to the National Weather Service, there will be a 30 percent chance of showers Saturday night before 10 p.m. with sparse fog between 11 p.m and 1 a.m. The temperature is expected to drop to around 43 degrees, with a west wind of about 5 mph.
Christina Potts, media-marketing specialist for the Town of Greeneville, said there are indoor options for attendees to take part in if there is some drizzle before the ball drop and fireworks.
“If it is raining before that, people can go into Catalyst Coffee for karaoke at 8 p.m. and live music at 10 p.m,” Potts said in an email Friday. “The Kids’ Zone in the First Presbyterian Church will also be a good place to keep dry and play some board games from 8 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.”
Potts said the individuals in charge of the fireworks told her “they can shoot in rain,” if the rain persists.
Mayor Cal Doty and his wife, JoLynn, will continue the Midnight on Main tradition of placing the New Year's resolution submissions into the ball at 11:30 p.m. This year there are five additional box locations to submit resolutions to be placed in the ball. The new box submission locations, along with the traditional location under the Capitol Theatre awning, include Town Hall, Andrew Johnson Bank Main Street branch, General Morgan Inn, Catalyst Coffee and the Quality Sleep Mattress Barn, 2130 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
This year, there will be additional festivities at the New Year’s Eve event, with additional food trucks available for attendees. The Top Dog Hot Dog Stand will return, and Trucky Cheese, Floyd’s Snack Shack and What the Fluff cotton candy will make their first appearance. The food trucks will be located on Depot Street near the Greene County Courthouse.
Also available will be Maggie’s Designs for face painting. The face painter will be located under the Capitol awning along with the check-in point. The first 100 attendees will receive party favors including hats, tiaras, noise makers and glow accessories (necklaces, bracelets, etc).
Potts said Main Street from the Church Street to Summer Street intersections, will be closed by 5:30 p.m Saturday. East Depot Street will also be closed off to local travel at that time.
“We feel excited,” Potts said. “We hope people will come down, even if they have to bring umbrellas.”