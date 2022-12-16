The Town of Greeneville announced Thursday the return of “Midnight on Main,” an all-ages New Year’s Eve street party in downtown.
Ringing in 2023 will mark the ninth year of the popular downtown event that occurs on two blocks, centered at Main and Depot streets.
Inspired by the Art Deco neon marquee lights of the Capitol Theatre, the theme for this year is “Let’s Glow Crazy!” according to a press release from the town.
“Starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st, partygoers will have several options to glow the night away. The entire event will culminate with a ball drop filled with resolutions and an amazing rooftop fireworks show at midnight. Party favors will be given to the first 100 people, including hats, noisemakers, and glow accessories,” the press release says.
The event will feature activities and events in numerous places downtown.
KIDS’ ZONE
A Kids’ Zone will be set up in the Fellowship Hall at the First Presbyterian Church on Main Street, according to the press release.
“Volunteers from FCC Greene will set up a game room complete with cornhole, oversized Jenga, oversized Connect 4, table games, and a bounce house for smaller children. There will be music and dancing as well. Parents or guardians are required to stay with their children at the Kids’ Zone,” the release said.
STREET PARTY
A street party will kick off in downtown at 8 p.m. as a part of the festivities, according to the press release, and a food truck court will provide places to eat at the event.
“DJ Snapper will be spinning the tunes for an all-ages dance party at the intersection of Main and Depot Streets. At 9 p.m., Bayou Bee will lead the dance party in popular line dances and Zumba routines,” the release says. “The food truck court will include Top Dog Hot Dog Stand of Greeneville, Trucky Cheese macaroni and cheese food truck, Floyd’s Snack Shack, and What the Fluff cotton candy. Maggie’s Designs will be offering glow-in-the-dark face painting.”
CATALYST COFFEE
Downtown business Catalyst Coffee Company will have its doors open as a part of the event.
“Catalyst will serve an assortment of tasty drinks made with their locally roasted coffee beans and offer free Karaoke from The Karaoke Man followed by live music! It is a great place to warm up, meet friends, and hang out before the midnight show!” the release says.
GENERAL MORGAN INN
The General Morgan Inn will put on a special party that coincides with the event for a cost of $75.
“The General Morgan Inn and Brumley’s will be hosting a fantastic party from 8 p.m. until midnight for those 21 years and over. The party package with hors d’oeuvres for $75 treats guests to the music of Ivy Road in the lobby and the sounds of DJ Robby Branson on the Garden Terrace. Heavy hors d’oeuvres include prime rib with rolls and sauces, bourbon-bacon chicken skewers, lemon-garlic shrimp, spinach artichoke dip with crostinis, charcuterie display, vegetable crudité, a variety of holiday desserts, and a cash bar,” the release says. “A deluxe guest room can be added to the party package starting at an additional $189 or more, depending on chosen room. For more information or reservations, please call 423-787-1000 or visit www.generalmorganinn.com.”
SPONSORS
Several community businesses have pledged sponsorships for the family friendly event, according to the press release.
Gold sponsors are The General Morgan Inn, Quality Sleep Mattress Barn, The Greeneville Sun, Andrew Johnson Bank, and GFL Environmental.
Silver sponsors are Gosnell’s Stereo & Music Store and Towne Square Package Store.
Bronze sponsors are John Deere and Alliance Autogas.
The city continues to accept sponsorships to support this all-ages, free event.
For more information about the event, reach out to Christina Potts at cpotts@greenevilletn.gov