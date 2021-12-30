Midnight On Main, the Town of Greeneville’s New Year’s Eve celebration, will offer fun for the entire family as it returns to downtown to ring in 2022, organizers say.
Following a year in which everything was canceled except a virtual ball drop, the eighth annual celebration will feature live entertainment, movies, fireworks, and other festivities beginning at 8 p.m. Friday.
“We invite everyone to join us as we ring in the new year,” said event organizer Amy Rose, public relations manager for the Town of Greeneville. “Bring the kids, come hungry, and be ready to party, because we’ve got a great celebration planned for all ages.”
While rain is in forecast for Friday evening, Rose says festivities will go on as planned.
Midnight On Main will be held along two blocks of Main Street, from Summer to Church streets, with three main venues: General Morgan Inn, Catalyst Coffee Company, and Capitol Theatre.
GENERAL MORGAN INN
The General Morgan Inn will host this year’s Kids Zone inside its Grand Ballroom. Admission to the Kids Zone is free, thanks to volunteers from First Christian Church.
Activities in the Kids Zone will include a children’s movie, free popcorn, a bouncy house, games and crafts. Parents must accompany their children.
The General Morgan Inn is also offering specials for both fine dining and overnight accommodations.
Brumley’s Restaurant will begin serving at 5 p.m., and reservations are required. Call 423-787-7500 for reservations.
To make a hotel room reservation, call 423-787-1000.
The hotel will not be hosting events in the lobby or on the terrace this year.
CATALYST COFFEE COMPANY
Adjacent to the hotel, Catalyst Coffee Company will offer “Karaoke at the Catalyst” at 8 p.m., followed by live acoustic music at 9:30 p.m.
Josh Miller of Newfound Road is bringing a stellar lineup of musicians: Darrell Webb from Appalachian Road Show, Jason Davis from the Dan Tyminski Band, and Kameron Keller from Lonesome River Band.
Warm drink specials will be available at the Catalyst.
CAPITOL THEATRE
The Capitol Theatre will feature live music at 8 p.m. The Smooth Sounds of Route 66 will perform jazz, swing and standards in the lobby.
Route 66 is a trio composed of Marsha Griffith, keyboard player/vocalist, and Amy Saxonmeyer, drummer/vocalist, along with David Bachman, guitarist/vocalist, who joined the duo in August 2021.
At 9:30 p.m., the Capitol will offer something new for Midnight On Main, a movie.
The 1989 romantic comedy “When Harry Met Sally” stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan in an on-again-off-again relationship with an emotional encounter at a New Year’s Eve party.
“When Harry Met Sally” features a Grammy-award winning soundtrack by Harry Connick Jr.
Admission to the movie is $5.
ON THE STREET
Also beginning at 8 p.m., a street dance with DJ Snapper of Hy-Tech Entertainment will be held near the intersection of Main and Depot streets.
Free party favors, including hats and noise makers, will be available while supplies last.
The street dance will be held rain or shine.
At 11:30 p.m., Mayor W.T. Daniels will conduct a ceremony to place everyone’s New Year’s Resolutions inside the ball to be lifted toward the sky.
As the crowd counts down the final 10 seconds to midnight, the ball drop will be conducted by Greeneville Light & Power System.
After the lighted ball comes to rest on the street, a fireworks show will launch above the crowd to ring in the new year.
To make a wish for 2022, visit the Resolution Station beginning at 8 p.m. near the intersection of Main and Depot. Wishes for 2022 also can be submitted online at www.greenevilletn.gov by clicking “New Year’s Resolutions.” Messages can include your name or be made anonymously.
Three food trucks will be on site: The Top Dog hot dog cart, Snappy’s Tacos, and Island Vibe Grill.
Other food options include concessions and a cash bar at the Capitol Theatre.
The public is reminded that alcoholic beverages will not be allowed on the street during this event.
Sponsors of Midnight On Main are: Capitol Theatre, General Morgan Inn, GFL Environmental, Towne Square Package Store, Gosnell’s Stereo & Music, John Deere Power Products, Alliance AutoGas, and Billy Endean – Edward Jones Financial Advisor.
For more information on Midnight On Main, visit the Town of Greeneville’s website, www.greenevilletn.gov, or search for the Facebook event “Midnight On Main 2021-22.”