Midnight On Main, the Town of Greeneville’s New Year’s Eve celebration, will return to Downtown to ring in 2022.
Following a year in which the event was canceled except for a virtual ball drop, the celebration will feature the return of live entertainment, fireworks and other festivities for all ages beginning at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31.
“We’re so excited to be back in the heart of Downtown,” said event organizer Amy Rose, Public Relations Manager for the Town of Greeneville. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone for a fun time as we say goodbye to 2021 and welcome a new year.”
Midnight On Main will be held along two blocks of Main Street from Summer to Church streets with three main venues: General Morgan Inn, Catalyst Coffee Company and Capitol Theatre.
GENERAL MORGAN INN
The General Morgan Inn will host the event's Kids Zone inside its Grand Ballroom. Admission to the Kids Zone is free, thanks to volunteers from First Christian Church. The hotel will not be hosting events in the lobby or on the terrace this year.
The hotel will also offer specials for both fine dining and overnight accommodations.
Brumley’s Restaurant will begin serving at 5 p.m., and reservations are required. Call 423-787-7500 to make a restaurant reservation.
To make a room reservation, call 423-787-1000.
CATALYST COFFEE COMPANY
Adjacent to the hotel, Catalyst Coffee Company will offer “Karaoke at the Catalyst” at 8 p.m., followed by live acoustic music at 9:30.
The musical lineup will be announced at a later date.
Warm drink specials will be available at the Catalyst.
CAPITOL THEATRE
The Capitol Theatre will feature live music at 8 p.m., followed by something new for the event – a movie at 9:30 p.m.
The Capitol Theatre will screen "When Harry Met Sally" for audiences as a part of the festivities. The 1989 romantic comedy stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan in an on-again-off-again relationship with an emotional encounter at a New Year’s Eve party.
The live musical lineup for the Capitol Theatre will be announced at a later date.
ON THE STREET
Beginning at 8 p.m., a street dance with a DJ will be held near the intersection of Main and Depot streets.
Free party favors, including hats and noise makers, will be available while supplies last.
At 11:30 p.m., Mayor W.T. Daniels will conduct a ceremony to place everyone’s New Year’s Resolutions inside the ball to be lifted toward the sky, before being dropped at midnight.
As the crowd counts down the final 10 seconds to midnight, the ball drop will be conducted by Greeneville Light & Power System.
After the lighted ball comes to rest on the street, a fireworks show will launch above the crowd to ring in the new year.
To make a wish for 2022, visit the Resolution Station beginning at 8 p.m. near the intersection of Main and Depot streets. Wishes for 2022 also can be submitted online at www.greenevilletn.gov by clicking “New Year’s Resolutions.” Messages can include your name or be made anonymously.
Alcoholic beverages will not be allowed on the street during this event.
Sponsors of Midnight On Main event are: Capitol Theatre, General Morgan Inn, GFL Environmental, Towne Square Package Store, Gosnell’s Stereo & Music, John Deere Power Products, Alliance AutoGas, and Billy Endean – Edward Jones Financial Advisor.
For more information on Midnight On Main, visit the Town of Greeneville’s website, www.greenevilletn.gov, or search for the Facebook event “Midnight On Main 2021-22.”