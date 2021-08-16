The Midway Community Center showed off completed renovations and honored the past during a celebration Saturday.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, State Rep. David Hawk, and numerous county officials attended a celebration that commemorated the renovations to the building, and dedicated the building in the memory of Gilbert Burger and former Greene County Mayor Alan Broyles.
Gilbert Burger, a Korean War veteran, was formerly the steward of the community center. His love for the Midway community began when he received a letter while in Korea from Midway residents Mr. and Mrs. Hartsell Freeman. Burger wrote them back, and his letter to the Freemans was read aloud by Morrison as he presented a plaque that dedicated the community center in memory of Burger and Broyles.
According to the letter, Burger did not know how the Freemans knew him because the only person he knew in Midway was his Uncle Henry. However, Burger wrote that he was “mighty surprised and glad at the same time” to receive the letter.
The correspondence sparked a love for Midway in Burger, and after he returned to Greene County he was a stalwart supporter of the Midway Community Center and took care of the building.
Burger’s daughter, Karon Stout, has now continued her father’s work and taken up the mantle of supporting the community center.
Greene County Road Superintendent Kevin Swatzell expressed the importance of community centers and their continued operation.
“This place is about roots, and how deep they grow. To me coming to place like this feels like coming home again,” Swatzell said.
According to Stout of the Midway Community Center Club, about $20,000 in renovations have been completed and most of the labor for the projects has been donated. Funds were raised through Rook tournaments and other benefits.
The center now has new floors in its kitchen, new cabinets, new windows, a renovated porch, and renovated bathrooms.
Stout especially thanked Lynn Hope of Lynn Hope Towing for paying for nearly every new window in the building.
Stout hopes more residents in Greene County will get involved with their local community centers.
“I would like to see other people in the county take more pride in their community centers. It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun,” said Stout.
Some of that fun was on display Saturday as after the commemoration ceremony, Morrison, Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt, and Swatzell took turns being dunked in a dunk tank. For a donation, attendees could throw balls at a target in an effort to soak the county officials.
The Midway Community Center is in the building that was formerly the cafeteria of the old Midway School. The school was in operation until the 1960s. The Midway Community Center Club oversaw all of the renovations, and have been in possession of the building since 1998.
Morrison applauded Stout and the Midway Community Center Club for all the hard work they have put into the building.
“If we could get the rest of the communities around Greene County to pour as much love and support into their community centers as you have into this, then the county would be a much better place,” Morrison said.